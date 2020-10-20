Tested by wildfires, these Oregon winemakers are staying the course.

Jim Fischer and Jenny Mosbacher of Fossil & Fawn insist they are not “outdoorsy” people. That might come as a surprise if you met them this season. “During the peak insanity of harvest, we were sleeping at the winery in a tent,” shares Fischer.

If your sense of fortitude these days is more ebb than flow, look to two winemaking couples in Oregon for inspiration. These duos personify grit and resilience, having been literally tested by fire.

Mosbacher explains the reason for camping at their facility west of Portland. “As part of COVID precautions, we all — leading up to harvest — had to make a very strong agreement with one another that this was going to be the plan,” she says. The other winemaking couple with whom they co-lease space also lived temporarily on-site.

Sleeping under the stars turned out to be the easy part. Fischer and Mosbacher were already anticipating smaller-than-usual yields given that fruit set — where a vine’s flowers turn into clusters of berries — appeared poor across Willamette Valley. But nothing could prepare them for early September, when wildfire smoke, driven by unusual winds from the east, turned skies an ominous orange. “The smoke billowed into the valley within just a few hours, and would not leave for over a week,” recalls Fischer.

Those hazy skies prompted Brad Ford, winemaker at Illahe Vineyards and Winery, situated west of Salem, to remember an event from 40 years ago. “It did remind me a lot of when Mount St. Helens erupted,” he says, recalling how lingering ash clouds obscured the daylight. Brad’s wife, Bethany Ford, Illahe’s vice president of sales and marketing, talks about the relief she felt last month when precipitation finally arrived, washing the grapes and cleaning the air. “We were all dancing in the rain,” she recalls.

The fires of 2020, especially those that burned forested land, will be part of the winery’s story. “We live among forests, and it’s a particular year,” says Brad Ford, underscoring that “terroir” describes the sum total of factors impacting a vintage. “It’s going to be a particular type of wine, just based on the vagaries of this year.”

Both producers remain vigilant about potential smoke taint. The fruit that they themselves grew, and that which they sourced from other growers, seemed sound; even so, they are monitoring the wine for unwanted flavors or aromas. They are pressing fruit softly, since smoke compounds can cling to grape skins. They are also fermenting pressings separately, which will allow them to assess individual batches over time.

Both couples are forging ahead in an extraordinary year.

“We could panic and live in fear right now, but making wine is our creative outlet,” says Fischer. “So we have just proceeded with our plan, adhering to it confidently.”

Fossil & Fawn Pinot Gris 2019 This ruddy pour takes a white grape and ferments it as a red, reminding us that pinot gris skins contain pigment. This beauty expresses fresh cranberries, lemon pith, and saltiness. 12.2 percent alcohol by volume (ABV). High-$20s to low-$30s. Distributed by Oz Wine Company. At The Spirited Gourmet, Belmont, 617-489-9463; Social Wines, South Boston, 617-268-2974.

Illahe Vineyards and Winery, Estate Pinot Noir 2018 Year after year, this pinot noir blooms with sunny clarity, bright with cherry, umami, and forest-floor leafiness. 14 percent ABV. Mid- to high-$20s. Distributed by Oz Wine Company. At Pemberton Farms, Cambridge, 617-491-2244; Blanchards Wines & Spirits, Jamaica Plain, 617-522-9300.

Ellen Bhang can be reached at bytheglass@globe.com.

