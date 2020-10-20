These sardines will have you hooked

You may have shunned sardines in the past, but the nutrient-rich little fish have hooked many devotees these days, as tinned fish is a culinary trend here. In Spain and parts of the Iberian Peninsula, canned fish and seafood is a staple in restaurants. Porthos, a well-established canned fish company in the seaside town of Matosinhos in Portugal, exports high-quality sardines that come from the waters nearby, caught using sustainable harvesting methods. Large, meaty, and flavorful, the sardines aren’t smoked but cooked before they are hand-packed in either olive oil, hot vegetable oil, or mild or spicy tomato sauce, marinades so tasty you might want to drizzle them over a salad. The sardines arrive in playful, colorful tins with a drawing of the smiling face of Porthos, one of the Three Musketeers. Available at tincanfish.com. $32 for 12 tins. The Vintage Collection offers five different tins in a gift-worthy wooden box, $20.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND