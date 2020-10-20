37-year-old man fatally shot by N.H. police officer

The fatal shooting of a man by a police officer in a small town in the White Mountains of New Hampshire Monday has been ruled a homicide, officials said.
Ethan Freeman, 37, was shot twice in the chest by the police officer in Thornton, N.H., the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said in a statement Tuesday.
Freeman died at the scene of the shooting at 66 Four Wheel Drive in Thornton, the statement said.
An autopsy conducted Tuesday determined his cause of death to be gunshot wounds to the chest, and the manner of his death is homicide, the statement said.
Advertisement
The officer who shot Freeman was not identified pending the conclusion of the formal interview, the statement said.
Town officials could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday evening. A person who answered the phone at the police station deferred comment to the attorney general’s office.
Thornton is a town of nearly 2,500 people in Grafton County, according to the town’s website. It is located about 11 miles north of Plymouth.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.