AG: CleanSlate treatment centers an former owner billed MassHealth for unneeded tests

A substance abuse treatment company and its former owner, Dr. Amanda L. Wilson, wrongly charged MassHealth millions of dollars for urine tests patients did not need, Attorney General Maura Healey alleges in a new federal lawsuit.
Healey is demanding that Wilson and the companies operating under the names of Total Wellness Centers, LLC, CleanSlate Centers, Inc., and CleanSlate Centers, LLC return the payments they received over the past several years.
According to Healey, Wilson created corporate policies that required health care providers at the company to use company owned lab in Holyoke to test specimens submitted by its own patients, a violation of the state and federal laws banning self-dealing.
Advertisement
The investigation into CleanSlate and Wilson began in 2017 when a whistleblower alerted state and federal authorities that the company was violating MassHealth and federal Medicaid reimbursement rules, Healey said in a statement.
“This company’s business model was to illegally profit by cheating our state Medicaid program, which provides vital health care resources to some of our most vulnerable residents,” Healey said in a statement. “We will take legal action against this kind of misconduct in order to recover funds for our state and protect the integrity of MassHealth.”
CleanSlate was formerly based in Northampton but is now located in Tennessee, according to Healey’s office. The company provides opioid treatments in an office environment and currently operates in multiple locations in Massachusetts and around the country.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.