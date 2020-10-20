AG: CleanSlate treatment centers an former owner billed MassHealth for unneeded tests

A substance abuse treatment company and its former owner, Dr. Amanda L. Wilson, wrongly charged MassHealth millions of dollars for urine tests patients did not need, Attorney General Maura Healey alleges in a new federal lawsuit.

Healey is demanding that Wilson and the companies operating under the names of Total Wellness Centers, LLC, CleanSlate Centers, Inc., and CleanSlate Centers, LLC return the payments they received over the past several years.

According to Healey, Wilson created corporate policies that required health care providers at the company to use company owned lab in Holyoke to test specimens submitted by its own patients, a violation of the state and federal laws banning self-dealing.