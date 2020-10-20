Councilor Edwards recommends passage of Walsh’s eviction proposal, with a caveat

Councilor Lydia Edwards thinks the council should pass the measure, with amendments to the proposal including one that would allow the city to use fines collected from those who violate the proposed rule for rent relief and another that would require city authorities to create an emergency order "to formally declare accessing an occupied dwelling of a tenant or commercial space, for removal purposes and or enforcing a eviction or removing tenants items during a pandemic to be a violation of the the health and sanitation codes of the city of Boston.”

The chairwoman of the Boston City Council’s committee on government operations is recommending the council pass a Mayor Martin J. Walsh proposal aimed at keeping residents informed of their rights during evictions amid the COVID-19 crisis, so long as the city declares pandemic evictions to be health violations in the city.

The latter amendment would require that such an emergency order be declared within 10 days of the proposal’s passage. Whether Boston has the legal authority to block evictions through the city’s Public Health Commission is an open question, but Edwards has pointed to similar standing orders blocking physical evictions in Cambridge and Somerville. The matter is slated to be discussed at Wednesday’s City Council meeting.

Walsh’s proposed ordinance would require property owners and constables who are serving a notice-to-quit, which is the first legal step in the eviction process, to also provide a document containing information on tenant rights and housing resources available to them.

Lawmakers continue to wrestle with how best to deal with housing instability problems amid the coronavirus crisis. Earlier this month, Walsh announced about 25 major property managers ― including Davis Cos., Peabody Properties, and Trinity Financial ― who collectively control tens of thousands of apartments in Boston have agreed to work with tenants who owe back rent on payment plans rather than move to swiftly evict them.

Governor Charlie Baker chose last week not to extend the state’s eviction moratorium, which went into effect in April. The moratorium effectively ended when the courts opened on Monday, and there is concern that thousands could be kicked out of their homes in the middle of a public health emergency. Baker did unveil a $171 million package of programs last week aimed to keep struggling renters in their homes, and there is a bill pending in the state Legislature that would extend the moratorium for one year.

The state’s moratorium had drawn mounting complaints from landlords, who say it forced them to provide housing essentially for free, and the federal judge hearing a lawsuit challenging the ban said last month that he’d likely overturn it if it continued much longer.

Tim Logan and Adrian Walker of the Globe staff contributed to this report.





