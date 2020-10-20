Dog shot and killed in Leominster

A dog was shot and killed in Leominster Monday night, according to police.
Lieutenant Michael Ciccolini said police responded to Adams Street at approximately 10:14 p.m. for reports of the shooting. A pit bull was fatally shot and the shooter fled the scene, he said.
“Some rounds hit some residences in the area,” said Ciccolini.
There were shell casings found at the scene, and police are investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting. The suspect remained at large as of Tuesday morning, he said.
