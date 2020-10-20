Dorchester man, 65, arrested for allegedly robbing Randolph bank at gunpoint

In a statement, Randolph police confirmed the arrest of Louis Anthony Mays, who’s charged with one count of armed robbery while masked for the alleged heist on Oct. 9 at the Envision Bank located at 129 N. Main St.

A 65-year-old Dorchester man is facing an armed robbery charge for allegedly holding up a Randolph bank at gunpoint earlier this month, police said Tuesday.

Police said officers responded to the bank around 2:55 p.m. on Oct. 9, and employees indicated two men were involved in the crime.

Officers, working with the FBI Bank Robbery Task Force, identified Mays as one of the suspects and determined he allegedly brandished a gun and demanded money from the teller. Mays and his alleged accomplice fled the bank, after Mays received an undetermined amount of cash, according to the statement.

Mays was arrested Friday with assistance from Boston police and the FBI, police said.

He was arraigned in Quincy District Court, where a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf, records show. Judge Steven E. Thomas ordered Mays held pending a dangerousness hearing Wednesday, according to legal filings.

His alleged accomplice remains at large and was described by police Tuesday as a man aged 30 to 40 and standing about 6 feet tall with a slim build. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Randolph police at 781-963-1212.





