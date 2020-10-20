Endicott College to host virtual forum on social justice careers

Area residents have an opportunity to learn more about how to pursue careers in social justice through a virtual forum at Endicott College in Beverly on Monday, Oct. 26.

The event, hosted by Endicott’s Van Loan School of Professional Studies, will feature a panel discussion on academic and professional pathways for those who want to work for social equality and justice.

Barbara Jones, an attorney and an adjunct professor at Endicott who specializes in juvenile and mental health law, will moderate the panel discussion. Other panelists are Eddy Chrispin, a Boston Police sergeant and former social worker; Imari K. Paris Jeffries, executive director of KingBoston, an organization working to create a new memorial and programs honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.; and Monica Cannon Grant, CEO and founder of Violence in Boston.