Five-day fire on Bondis Island in Agawam caused by spontaneous combustion

A five-day fire at Bondis Island in Agawam was caused by spontaneous combustion, the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services said in a release Tuesday.
The fire started Thursday afternoon in a large brush pile that included leaves, stumps and logs. High winds fanned the flames spreading the blaze quickly.
Firefighters managed to keep the fire from spreading to other sections of the Bondis Island facility and populated areas of West Springfield, the release said.
Members of the Agawam Fire Department and State Police assigned to the Office of the State Fire Marshal investigated the incident.
There were no injuries.