Framingham chosen to participate in racial equity program

Framingham is getting some help in combating racial inequality in the community.

The city was recently selected to participate in a Racial Equity Municipal Action Plan program. Through the initiative, a collaboration among the Metropolitan Area Planning Council, the Government Alliance on Race and Equity, and the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, participating communities will receive technical assistance to develop and implement plans to address structures perpetuating racism in their communities.

Framingham was among six Massachusetts municipalities selected from 22 that applied. The program is set to begin before the end of this year with four months of training, reflection, and self-assessment, to be followed by eight months of crafting the plan and putting it into action.