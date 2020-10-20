Milton to vote whether to adopt Community Preservation Act

Among the issues on the Nov. 3 ballot in Milton is a local question on whether the town should adopt the state Community Preservation Act and add a 1 percent property tax surcharge to raise money for historic preservation, recreation, affordable housing, and open space in town.

If approved, the average Milton homeowner would pay about $84 a year into a Community Preservation fund, according to the town’s chief appraiser, Bob Bushway. The town would then be eligible to receive state money earmarked for local projects.

Milton voted against adopting the Community Preservation Act in 2012. The move to try again came from a local organization called Yes for Milton, and was overwhelmingly supported by Milton’s elected Town Meeting members in July.