NASA is set to take sample from asteroid — with help from students at MIT and Harvard

Onboard features REXIS, or Regolith X-Ray Imaging Spectrometer, an experiment made by students from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard, said OSIRIS-REx co-investigator Richard Binzel.

The space administration’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, launched in 2016, is set to complete a touch-and-go sample collection, skimming the surface of asteroid Bennu for mere seconds and grabbing a piece Tuesday, according to NASA.

A NASA spacecraft is set to touch down and grab a piece of an asteroid in their first asteroid sample return mission Tuesday evening — with a contribution from students at MIT and Harvard onboard.

“It’s thrilling and we feel really lucky that we have the privilege to do this and have a higher vision than the ones we face here on earth,” said Binzel, who is a planetary sciences professor at MIT and instrument scientist for REXIS.

OSIRIS-REx will attempt to collect a sample from Bennu’s surface at 6:12 p.m. eastern Tuesday. Starting at 1:20 p.m., viewers can watch an animation of the spacecraft’s real-time maneuvers before it touches the asteroid’s surface at asteroidmission.org or the live broadcast of the touch-and-go starting at 5 p.m. at nasa.gov/nasalive.

While OSIRIS-REx has been orbiting Bennu since December 2018 looking for the “most perfect spot” to touch down and grab a sample, REXIS has been looking at x-rays coming from the asteroid’s regolith, or gravelly, surface, Binzel said.

The energy from those x-rays, he said, can help show the atomic elements Bennu is composed of.

“The mission is about giving us the real answer as to what this asteroid is made out of,” Binzel said in a telephone interview Monday.

Astronomers and scientists are looking at Bennu because they think it’s rich in carbon chemistry, according to Binzel. He said it’s like “going back and seeing what the original ingredients for the recipe of life were.”

“When you think of Bennu, you think of it as almost a Rosetta Stone: something that’s out there and tells the history of our entire earth, of the solar system, during the last billions of years and the violent evolution of that history as well,” Thomas Zurbuchen, the associate administrator for the NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, said at a news conference Monday.

As has been with recent missions, Binzel said, NASA invited universities and students to propose the type of instrument they would build and put on the spacecraft.

“And by golly, we were chosen,” he said.

Around 100 students from MIT and Harvard have been involved in the project since 2011, ranging from undergrad to post-docs, Binzel said. The students built the shoebox-sized REXIS on-campus at MIT.

“It’s just an honor to work with these people at NASA,” he said.

Heather Enos, OSIRIS-REx’s deputy principal investigator from the University of Arizona Tucson, said at the news conference Monday that it has been “a lot of fun to take the next generation along with us on the journey, as well.”

Binzel said while REXIS may be at its end as it was designed for Bennu operations, OSIRIS-REx will complete its mission and drop off a capsule containing the asteroid sample in 2023.

The sample is planned to re-enter the atmosphere here on earth while the mother spacecraft continues in space, he said.

“Whether or not it has received a new purpose, we hope that we will have a happy, healthy spacecraft ready for other assignments beyond this sample return,” Binzel said. “We’d like that because it’s an investment and if we can determine an ongoing return in an investment from the OSIRIS-REx, then that benefits everyone.”

This is the first time NASA is set to complete an asteroid return mission and also the first time Bennu will be sampled, Binzel said.

Although this isn’t a global first, as the Japanese are set to complete their Hayabusa2 asteroid sample return mission in December, Binzel said it’s an honor to be a part of it all.

“Curiosity is one of the most fundamental characteristics of humans and so we are extending our curiosity to the farthest reaches we can,” he said. “We as scientists feel the drive of curiosity and the thrill of exploration and it’s humbling and satisfying to think that we can share that sense of exploration with the world.”





