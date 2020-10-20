Newton City Council approves mixed-use development at Riverside MBTA station

In two separate votes, the 24-member City Council voted unanimously in favor of a special permit and needed zoning changes for the project in Newton Lower Falls to move forward, following about two hours of discussion.

Mark Development and Normandy Real Estate Partners plan to build 10 buildings on 13 acres, including Riverside’s parking lot on Grove Street and the nearby Hotel Indigo property.

In a late-night session Monday, Newton’s City Council approved a roughly 1 million-square-foot development at the Riverside MBTA station that would bring housing, a hotel, retail, and offices next to the transit stop.

The development would have 582 rental apartments — including 480 market-rate units, according to the city.

Advertisement

Forty-four apartments would be set aside for households earning 50 percent of the median income in Newton, which is about $113,000 for a family of four.

Another 43 apartments would be set aside for households earning 80 percent of the median income. The other 15 apartments would be for households earning 100 percent of the area median income, the city said.

The project also would include a 10-story building with about a quarter-million square feet of office space, including 7,500 square feet reserved for the MBTA. A new hotel building — six stories tall, and 77,000 square feet — also would be part of the project.

The apartments would be shared among the remaining eight buildings, ranging in height from four to eight stories. The project’s roughly 39,000 square feet of retail use would be split among five of the residential buildings, the city said.

The project also would offer more than 1.5 acres of public open space and improved bicycle access, according to the city. Among those improvements would be a bicycle lane that would connect Grove Street to Recreation Road, Riverside Park, the Lower Falls Community Center, and the Hamilton playground, the city said.

Advertisement

The Riverside project was first proposed in 2018, and Monday night’s vote was the result of years of discussions among developers, residents, and city officials hammering out a final plan that scaled back the initial pitch. An earlier project at the site was approved by Newton officials years earlier, but never built.

The Lower Falls Improvement Association Riverside Committee, which represented residents concerned about the development, said in a statement Monday night: “While we succeeded in reducing the overall size of the project and working out many details, the 10 building, 1.025 million square foot development approved tonight essentially creates a new Newton village. Nonetheless, this is what compromise looks like.”

Another critic has been the Woodland Golf Club, located across the street, which raised objections about the project earlier this year, including noise and dust from construction and whether reflected sunlight from buildings would burn grass.

Lisa Mead, the attorney representing the club, told the Globe in an e-mail Monday that Mark Development and Woodland continue to have “productive, private discussions.”

“We have continued to make progress and our discussions are continuing,” Mead said.





This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.