Officials prevented large outdoor gathering in Revere; Baker says such meetings threaten everyone’s health

"New case counts are the highest seen since May 12,'' in Revere, said Arrigo “The average age of residents testing positive is trending younger. And we believe that asymptomatic spread is an underlying cause of our rising cases.”

Health and Human Services Secretary Mary Lou Sudders and Revere Mayor Brian J. Arrigo joined Governor Charlie Baker at a new testing site set up on the grounds of Suffolk Downs in Revere, a city which was one of the first hotspots when the coronavirus pandemic reached Massachusetts earlier this year.

Tipped off by social media postings, state and Revere officials said Tuesday they prevented an large outdoor gathering planned for Oct. 10 in a city now facing its highest positive testing results since May, especially among younger people.

Sudders said Revere officials learned about a large public gathering set for Oct. 10 in the city and, with the help of Massachusetts State Police, they identified the event’s promoter and blocked it from taking place.

Arrigo said State Police filed criminal charges against the promoter, but the mayor did not provide any other details. It was not planned to be a protest against wearing masks, social distancing, or other public health rules intended to slow the spread of the disease, authorities said.

Sudders said officials learned about a gathering in Everett last month that drew an estimated 300 people after it happened. While the state, local officials and state agencies are trying to prevent potential superspreader events, people must continue to take it upon themselves to comply with COVID-19 rules, she said.

Baker said that holding impromptu — or planned and promoted — gatherings of a large number of people is a threat to everyone’s health, especially if someone is asymptomatic and then exposes family members and co-workers to the disease.

"Those are exactly the sorts of things that create that big increase in positive test results for people between the ages of 19 and 39, which is where the vast majority of the increase in positive tests has been happening, not just here in the Commonwealth, but in many places and states around the country,'' Baker said.

Baker noted that local officials do not need to rely on state agencies to enforce COVID-19 guidelines and have take action themselves.

All three officials stressed that Massachusetts — and the country — will be struggling with the coronarvius beyond the the arrival of an effective and safe vaccine.

Baker said Massachusetts submitted its preliminary plan for vaccine distribution to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last Friday. Under the plan, front-line health care workers would be first to be vaccinated, followed by people over 65 years old, those with underlying medical conditions that put them at risk for contracting the disease, and then essential workers.

He stressed the plan is subject to modification.

The press conference was held at Suffolk Downs where state, city and private organizations have set up a drive-up testing site free to anyone who wants a COVID-19 test. Appointments are necessary.

The Stop the Spread site is being operated by Project Beacon, PhysicianOne Urgent Care and will test 1,000 people daily. Specimens will be processed by the Broad Institute.

The testing site is across from the Shops at Suffolk Downs on Tomasello Way at 31 Furlong Drive, according to the Baker administration.

