Punjab Cafe in Quincy temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Punjab Cafe in Quincy is closing for at least two weeks after one of their employees tested positive for COVID-19, the restaurant said Tuesday.
The restaurant will be professionally cleaned, and the staff is encouraged to be tested, according to a statement on its website. They will also re-address “all points of operation” before they reopen.
“As you can imagine, this is heartbreaking news,” the statement said. “We take the health and wellbeing of our customers and staff very seriously.”
The restaurant is working closely with the Quincy Health Department, the statement said.
They asked patrons to take the virus seriously.
“We urge you all to respect the virus, it is very real and incredibly devastating,” the statement said. “We want to see every one of you again happy and healthy.”
