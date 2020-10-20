Riley puts vocational schools admissions on Board of Education agenda

After listening to one person after another fault selective admissions policies at public vocational schools, the top state education official let people know where the state currently stands on the issue.

"We do anticipate bringing up the vocational admissions at our December board meeting,” Education Commissioner Jeff Riley said in a brief response to a chorus of testimony asserting that admissions policies at stacked against minority students.

Members of the Vocational Education Justice Coalition asked the board to force a policy switch that would grant equal access to admissions to anyone who has passed eighth grade, saying the change would open up access to jobs earning $40,000 to $50,000 a year for high school graduates who do not go on to college. They said it’s not fair for schools to pick their students based on grades, attendance, discipline and guidance counselor recommendations.