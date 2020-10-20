Tufts offers free COVID-19 testing for neighbors near campus

Tufts University recently launched a free COVID-19 community testing program for neighbors who live on select streets near its campus in Medford and Somerville.

Under the program, a limited number of tests are available on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 3 to 6 p.m. to residents of those streets who are 18 and older and are asymptomatic. The approximately 10-minute tests are offered by appointment at Breed Memorial Hall, 51 Winthrop St., in Medford.

“The testing program was developed to support Tufts neighbors during the unprecedented COVID-19 public health crisis,” Tufts University President Anthony P. Monaco said in a statement. “We appreciate Medford and Somerville’s continued collaboration to prevent the spread of this dangerous virus, and keep both the Tufts campus community and host communities safe. This is one more way in which the university, Medford, and Somerville are working together to support each other through this pandemic.”