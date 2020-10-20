Two vehicles go up in flames in South Boston

Two vehicles were burned in South Boston Tuesday morning, fire officials said.
The first call came in at approximately 4:54 a.m. for a Jeep at 41 Thomas Park. The second burned vehicle was reported at approximately 5:39 a.m. near the South Boston Education Complex on G Street, fire officials said.
Brian Alkins, a spokesman for the Boston Fire Department, said there were no injuries and both incidents were under investigation.
“No determination has been made on the cause of the fires,” said Alkins.
