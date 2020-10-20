Wellesley seeks volunteer to serve on Sustainable Energy Committee

Wellesley’s Sustainable Energy Committee is seeking a volunteer to fill a vacancy on the seven-member board, the town said in a statement.

The new member will be appointed by the Board of Selectmen to complete a term that ends on June 30, 2021, according to the statement, which was posted to the town website.

The Sustainable Energy Committee consists of four selectmen-appointed members, and one representative each from the School Committee, Wellesley Municipal Light Plant, and the Board of Selectmen, according to a description of the committee member position included with the statement.