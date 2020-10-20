Wellesley seeks volunteer to serve on Sustainable Energy Committee

Wellesley’s Sustainable Energy Committee is seeking a volunteer to fill a vacancy on the seven-member board, the town said in a statement.
The new member will be appointed by the Board of Selectmen to complete a term that ends on June 30, 2021, according to the statement, which was posted to the town website.
The Sustainable Energy Committee consists of four selectmen-appointed members, and one representative each from the School Committee, Wellesley Municipal Light Plant, and the Board of Selectmen, according to a description of the committee member position included with the statement.
The Sustainable Energy Committee is currently working on several efforts, including the creation of a town-wide Climate Action Plan; Sustainable Building Guidelines for municipal buildings and private development on town-owned land; and on a Transportation Working Group to reduce traffic and transportation-related emissions, according to the town statement.
Advertisement
Past initiatives have included coordinating Wellesley’s efforts to become a Massachusetts Green Community; working to help install the town’s first municipal electric vehicle charging station; and the recruitment of households to install solar panels, according to the statement.
Residents who would like to apply to the committee should send an email to Laura Olton, the board’s chairwoman, with their background and qualifications by Oct. 31, according to the statement. Olton can be reached at laura.olton@yahoo.com, the statement said.
“Interested candidates for the open position should be strongly committed to the SEC’s mission,” the statement said.
John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.