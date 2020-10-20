Weymouth school superintendent leaving in 2021 for nonprofit work

Weymouth school Superintendent Jennifer Curtis-Whipple is resigning at the end of February to take a job with a nonprofit organization involved with education.

“The decision to leave has been difficult,” Curtis-Whipple said in her Oct. 13 resignation letter to the School Committee, “but today more than ever I need to devote more time to my own children, family, and the opportunities presented to me to grow personally and professionally.”

Curtis-Whipple has been Weymouth’s superintendent since 2016, and has worked for the district since 1995. She was a teacher, literacy coordinator, special education instructor, and was principal of Academy Avenue Primary School for four years. She was assistant superintendent of instructional services and support from 2010 to 2014.