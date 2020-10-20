Weymouth school superintendent leaving in 2021 for nonprofit work

Weymouth school Superintendent Jennifer Curtis-Whipple is resigning at the end of February to take a job with a nonprofit organization involved with education.
“The decision to leave has been difficult,” Curtis-Whipple said in her Oct. 13 resignation letter to the School Committee, “but today more than ever I need to devote more time to my own children, family, and the opportunities presented to me to grow personally and professionally.”
Curtis-Whipple has been Weymouth’s superintendent since 2016, and has worked for the district since 1995. She was a teacher, literacy coordinator, special education instructor, and was principal of Academy Avenue Primary School for four years. She was assistant superintendent of instructional services and support from 2010 to 2014.
“Weymouth will be hard-pressed to find another superintendent who cares as much about the students, staff, families and Weymouth community as Jen Curtis-Whipple does,” School Committee Chairwoman Lisa Belmarsh said in a statement. “We are sad to lose a leader who brings genuine positivity, energy, intelligence, and work ethic to our community, but we will immediately begin the search for a new permanent superintendent who will ensure the Weymouth Public Schools continues its march forward uninterrupted.”
Tom Scott, executive director of the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents, said there are 21 superintendent positions opening across the state. Despite the difficulties that schools have faced dealing with the pandemic, Scott said the number is “pretty close to average and really is not COVID driven.”
