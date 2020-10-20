Celtics coach Brad Stevens to appear with his doppelganger Pete Buttigieg in virtual rally

Buttigieg announced the event, which aims to promote a slate of Democrats in Texas, North Carolina, and Florida, in a tweet promising a “familiar face."

Celtics coach Brad Stevens is appearing with his doppelganger, former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg, for a virtual rally Tuesday to support Democratic candidates two weeks before Election Day.

The videoconference is the first joint campaign event for Buttigieg and Stevens, whose remarkably similar appearance prompted the two to dress as each other for Halloween last year and has long been the subject of Internet jokes.

Stevens has not been known for vocally speaking out about politics but has offered hints about his political leanings over the years. He told reporters after the 2016 election that President Trump “wasn’t my vote . . .let’s put it that way.” And he praised Buttigieg as “measured,” “thoughtful,” and “smart” when the fellow Indiana native was running for the Democratic presidential nomination last year.

Buttigieg dropped out of the race for president after the South Carolina primary earlier this year and endorsed former vice president Joe Biden just before the critical Super Tuesday contests in March. He has since become an outspoken surrogate for Biden, frequently appearing on Fox News to spar with hosts.

Tuesday night’s event is being organized by a Buttigieg-aligned SuperPAC called “Win the Era” and will also feature Democratic candidates Natali Hurtado of Texas, Aimy Steele of North Carolina, and Ricky Junquera of Florida.





