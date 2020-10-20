The election is two weeks away. But when will we know the winner?

Of course, the pandemic has added a wrinkle to this year’s returns, and depending on the state, there’s a chance that we won’t immediately learn mail-in ballot or early voting results. That’s important because as many as 80 million Americans may vote early this year.

Around this time two weeks from now, polls will have closed in much of the east, and we’ll all be glued to our televisions and laptops as we wait for results to trickle in.

While you could can predict the outcome of presidential election in places like Massachusetts or New York right now, you probably want to look to the swing states to decide whether you’re having an Election Night party or an Election Week bender.

Here’s a breakdown of when votes will be counted in the key states.

Arizona

Absentee and mail-in ballots can be processed and counted 14 days before the election (so that started today), but results won’t come until after the polls close. That means that there’s a good chance we’ll know who wins on Election Night, unless things are too close to call.

Florida

Everyone knows Florida’s history, but the state has been processing mail-in ballots since September, and most results are expected to reported alongside the day-of voting results. President Trump and Joe Biden are running close in Florida, but we should have a decent count once polls close.

Georgia

Mail-in ballots can be processed prior to Election Day, but they won’t be counted before Nov. 3. The state is not accepting postmarked ballots after Nov. 3.

Michigan

Both processing and counting of mail-in ballots begins on Election Day, and officials have said the final results may not be available until Nov. 6.

Minnesota

Ballots can be processed and counted two weeks before the election, but results won’t come until polls close. A federal judge ruled that mail-in ballots that are postmarked on or before Election Day can be counted even if they are received after polls close (for up to seven days).

North Carolina

Ballots can be processed beginning five weeks before the election, and counting has started. The state is accepting mail-in ballots that are postmarked on or before Election Day through Nov. 12.

Ohio

Secretary of State Frank LaRose recently told The Cincinnati Enquirer that mail-in ballots are among the first to be reported because counting is already underway.

Pennsylvania

The US Supreme Court ruled that mail-in ballots can received up to three days after the election (as long as they are postmarked by Nov. 3). The counting of mail-in ballots begins at 7 a.m. on Election Day.

Wisconsin

Both the processing and counting of mail-in ballots don’t begin until Election Day.

Where the candidates are tomorrow:

— Joe Biden had no public events on Tuesday and has nothing on his schedule tomorrow.

— Donald Trump hosted a MAGA rally in Erie, Pa. on Tuesday, and has another in Gastonia, N.C. tomorrow.

See the latest polls:

— New York Times/Siena College nationwide poll: Joe Biden: 50 percent, Donald Trump: 41 percent

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.