Mass. reports 821 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 5 new deaths

The death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts rose by 5 to 9,537, the Department of Public Health reported Tuesday. The number of confirmed cases climbed by 821, bringing the total to 142,295.

State officials also reported that 17,238 more people had been tested for coronavirus, bringing the total to more than 2.54 million. The number of administered tests climbed to more than 5.3 million. The state also reported that new antibody tests had been completed for 371 people, bringing that total to 124,711.

The seven-day average of positive tests per total tests administered, was at 1.3 percent. The lowest observed figure for that metric — a number watched closely by state officials — is 0.8 percent.