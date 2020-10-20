In praise of the debate mute button

The commission plans to cut Trump and Biden’s mics during Thursday’s presidential debate to allow the candidates to deliver their initial two-minute response to each topic without interruption. After that, the old rules apply and Trump can resume heckling his opponent.

Honestly, after the wheel and the electric light bulb, the mute button is the greatest invention ever, so it’s weird that the Commission on Presidential Debates has waited until now to use the damn thing.

And you know he will. Some poor pedant at Slate tallied all of Trump’s interruptions during the first debate, and the total was 128, way more than the 51 times he impeded, intruded, or otherwise infringed on Hillary Clinton’s opportunity to speak during their first debate in 2016.

You might think the president’s handlers would welcome anything that curbs his worst instincts. Nope. Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien has said it’s “completely unacceptable” that an “unnamed” person will be able to mute the president. Trump, of course, called the change “very unfair,” but then he thinks everything is unfair.

On “Fox & Friends” Tuesday, co-host Brian Kilmeade harrumphed that it’s “just disrespectful for a future president or a current president to be muted by some moderator or reporter at any time.” Is it, though? I actually think the commission is doing everyone a favor, not least of all Trump. Even his supporters have to concede that less might be more for the president at this point.

But I don’t know why it took so long for the commission to wise up. I mean, we all agree the mute button is a beautiful thing, right? Indispensable, really. And it has been ever since Robert Adler, an Aussie-born engineer with the Zenith Radio Corporation in Chicago, invented it six decades ago. Apparently his boss was always complaining about annoying TV commercials, so Adler made mute one of the four buttons on the first-ever TV remote — the sci-fi-sounding Space Command 400 controller — along with the on/off, and channel up and channel down buttons.

And, just like that, life was instantly better. At least in my house, the “Easy-Off makes oven cleaning easy” jingle was forever silenced. So, too, were all the aggravating ads for Quiznos and Bud Light and Pepsi and My Pillow and . . . you get the idea. It’s not just for commercials. When politicians start pontificating, I smash the mute button and then sigh with relief.

But the commission’s new rule is limited. The mute will only be in effect for the candidates' two-minute response to each new topic. In other words, it wouldn’t have helped Adm. James Stockdale, Ross Perot’s running mate in 1992, when, awkwardly, he wondered: “Who am I? Why am I here”? Nor would it have bailed out Dan Quayle when Lloyd Bentsen skewered him with “Senator, you’re no Jack Kennedy” during the 1988 vice presidential debate.

And, Thursday, it won’t prevent Trump from endlessly talking over, or interrupting, Biden at the final presidential debate before the election. But that’s OK. There’s a mute button on your remote, and you shouldn’t hesitate to use it.

Mark Shanahan can be reached at mark.shanahan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkAShanahan.