Trump cuts off interview, then taunts CBS interviewer

One person briefed on what took place said that Trump had spent more than 45 minutes filming with Stahl and her CBS News crew, and that the taping had not wrapped up when the president’s aides had expected it to.

The bizarre events occurred after Trump had grown irritated with Stahl’s lines of questioning, according to two people familiar with the circumstances of the taping.

President Trump abruptly cut off an interview with the “60 Minutes” star Lesley Stahl at the White House on Tuesday and then taunted her on Twitter, posting a short behind-the-scenes video of her at the taping and noting that she had not been wearing a mask.

So Trump cut the interview short, and then refused to participate in a “walk and talk” segment with Stahl and Vice President Mike Pence, the people said.

Shortly afterward, Trump posted a six-second video clip on his Twitter account that appeared to show Stahl at the White House after the interview abruptly ended. “Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes not wearing a mask in the White House after her interview with me,” Trump wrote, adding, “Much more to come.”

Stahl has interviewed Trump twice since the 2016 election, including his first televised interview after winning the presidency. She also filmed with Trump at the White House in October 2018. Stahl was hospitalized with the coronavirus in the spring and has since recovered.

The president and Pence were participating in a “60 Minutes” episode set to air on Sunday. The episode is also expected to feature interviews with Trump’s Democratic opponent, Joseph R. Biden Jr., and his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris of California.

Biden taped his interview with the “CBS Evening News” anchor Norah O’Donnell on Monday. He has not yet tweeted about it.

NEW YORK TIMES

Poll puts Biden 9 points ahead of president

Joe Biden holds a nine-point lead over President Trump amid widespread public alarm about the trajectory of the coronavirus pandemic and demand among voters for large-scale government action to right the economy, according to a national poll of likely voters conducted by The New York Times and Siena College.

With just two weeks left in the campaign, Trump does not hold an edge on any of the most pressing issues at stake in the election, leaving him with little room for a political recovery absent a calamitous misstep by Biden, the Democratic nominee, in the coming days. The president has even lost his longstanding advantage on economic matters: Voters are now evenly split on whether they have more trust in him or Biden to manage the economy.

On all other subjects tested in the poll, voters preferred Biden over Trump by modest or wide margins. Biden, the former vice president, is favored over Trump to lead on the coronavirus pandemic by 12 points, and voters trust Biden over Trump to choose Supreme Court justices and to maintain law and order by six-point margins. Americans see Biden as more capable of uniting the country by nearly 20 points.

Overall, Biden is backed by 50 percent of likely voters, the poll showed, compared with 41 percent for Trump and 3 percent divided among other candidates. Most of all, the survey makes clear that crucial constituencies are poised to reject Trump because they cannot abide his conduct, including 56 percent of women and 53 percent of white voters with college degrees who said they had a very unfavorable impression of Trump — an extraordinary level of antipathy toward an incumbent president.

NEW YORK TIMES

President continues broadside against debate moderator

President Trump continued his attacks Tuesday on NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker, the moderator of Thursday’s scheduled debate, calling her “terrible” and “totally partisan.”

“There are people out there that can be neutral. Kristen Welker cannot be neutral,” Trump said during a lengthy call-in interview on Fox News’s “Fox & Friends.”

His broadside was in line with attacks Trump has leveled at other debate moderators and hosts of town halls as he seeks to portray events as rigged against him.

“It’s a stacked deck,” Trump said.

Trump previously said Chris Wallace, anchor of “Fox News Sunday” and host of the first debate, teamed up with Biden against him. Trump also sought to portray as unfair C-SPAN’s Steve Scully, who had been slated to host the second debate before Trump pulled out, and NBC’s Savannah Guthrie, who hosted a town hall with Trump in Miami last week.

His attacks on Welker echoed attacks from recent days.

“She’s a radical Democrat,” Trump told supporters Monday at a rally in Arizona. He tweeted Saturday that Welker has “always been terrible & unfair, just like most of the Fake News reporters, but I’ll still play the game.”

WASHINGTON POST

In a first, USA Today endorses Biden

The editorial board of USA Today endorsed Joe Biden on Tuesday, marking the first time since the publication was founded in 1982 that it has backed a presidential candidate.

“This extraordinary moment in the history of our nation requires an extraordinary response,” the board explained in an editorial. “With his plans, his personnel picks, his experience and his humanity, Joe Biden can help lead the United States out of this morass and into the future. Your vote can help make that happen.”

Four years ago, the board urged readers not to vote for Trump, saying he lacked the “temperament, knowledge, steadiness and honesty that America needs from its presidents.” But it stopped short of endorsing Democrat Hillary Clinton.

“Beset by disease, economic suffering, a racial reckoning and natural disasters fueled by a changing climate, the nation is dangerously off course,” the board said in its editorial Tuesday.

WASHINGTON POST

























Long lines in Wisconsin as early voting begins

MILWAUKEE — Despite the unseasonably cool 35-degree temperature, lines were already snaking around two sides of the Frank P. Zeidler Municipal Building in downtown Milwaukee by 7:30 a.m., as crowds waited for more than two hours to cast their ballots on the first day of early voting in Wisconsin.

Jon Berlin, 70, a psychiatrist, arrived with his partner, Susan Hrlevich, 60, at 5:20 a.m. The pair, who are independent voters, wore parkas and brought folding canvas chairs as they walked from their downtown residence to cast votes for Joseph R. Biden Jr.

They said they feared even longer lines — and exposure to the coronavirus — if they had waited until Nov. 3 to vote.

“I don’t feel safe in this country for the first time,” said Berlin. “We have this horrible pandemic and we need a leader who can face the truth and tell the truth.”





Chrystal Gillon-Mabry, a 68-year-old artist, and her sister, Coral Hegwood, 59, a retired city employee, brought books to read and chairs when they arrived before 5:30 a.m.

Hegwood said that she was still undecided as she stood in line. “I don’t want to vote for Trump, but I don’t want to compromise my Christian beliefs,” she said. Afterward, she said she had voted for Mr. Biden. “I prayed and prayed on it,” she said, concluding that “Biden has more compassion than Trump — he has no compassion or empathy for anybody.”













Denise Williams, 67, who uses a walker and has been staying mostly at home since the pandemic, was glad to socialize — from at least a few feet apart — with fellow voters, all of whom wore masks. She arrived at 6 a.m. and waited almost three hours.

“Our country is too divided, I want it back together again,” said Williams, a retired nursing assistant who voted for Biden.

NEW YORK TIMES
























































