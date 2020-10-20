Take note, governor: Mass. appellate courts short of jurists with criminal defense experience

Rachelle G. Cohen is correct to encourage Governor Baker to strengthen the Supreme Judicial Court by nominating justices with more diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds (“Baker must make the SJC reflect the diverse state it serves,” Opinion, Oct. 16.) But she glosses over one point and omits another, and both deserve attention.

First, Cohen mentions that judicial appointments in Massachusetts historically have not been “rancorous affairs.” That’s faint praise. In fact, we can be proud that our governors have long nominated sterling candidates to fill judicial seats, particularly on the appellate courts — the SJC and the Massachusetts Appeals Court. These justices are smart and thoughtful, and they work hard, under the burden of a heavy caseload, to reach fair decisions.