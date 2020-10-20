Bruins re-sign forward Karson Kuhlman

The Bruins conducted a nice bit of business with one of their depth players on Tuesday, re-signing restricted free agent right winger Karson Kuhlman to a two-year contract.
The deal carries a $725,000 salary cap hit, and offers the team some flexibility. It is a two-way contract for this year, when Kuhlman will be battling for a spot among several contenders for bottom-nine winger jobs. It is a one-way deal in 2021-22, when Kuhlman will either have a job here, or not.
Kuhlman, 25, is a competitive, puck-hunting winger with a decent shot and skating ability for a lower-end NHL forward. He produced a 1-5—6 line in 25 games last season, and ended the season scoreless in five playoff games. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound winger’s best stretch as a Bruin came in the 2019 postseason, when he scored three goals with two assists in 11 games.
Advertisement
He came to the Bruins as a free agent out of Minnesota-Duluth in April 2018.
Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.