Bruins re-sign forward Karson Kuhlman

The Bruins conducted a nice bit of business with one of their depth players on Tuesday, re-signing restricted free agent right winger Karson Kuhlman to a two-year contract.

The deal carries a $725,000 salary cap hit, and offers the team some flexibility. It is a two-way contract for this year, when Kuhlman will be battling for a spot among several contenders for bottom-nine winger jobs. It is a one-way deal in 2021-22, when Kuhlman will either have a job here, or not.