fb-pixel

Bruins re-sign forward Karson Kuhlman

By Matt Porter Globe Staff,Updated October 20, 2020, 27 minutes ago
Karson Kuhlman played in five playoff games for the Bruins last season.
Karson Kuhlman played in five playoff games for the Bruins last season.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Bruins conducted a nice bit of business with one of their depth players on Tuesday, re-signing restricted free agent right winger Karson Kuhlman to a two-year contract.

The deal carries a $725,000 salary cap hit, and offers the team some flexibility. It is a two-way contract for this year, when Kuhlman will be battling for a spot among several contenders for bottom-nine winger jobs. It is a one-way deal in 2021-22, when Kuhlman will either have a job here, or not.

Kuhlman, 25, is a competitive, puck-hunting winger with a decent shot and skating ability for a lower-end NHL forward. He produced a 1-5—6 line in 25 games last season, and ended the season scoreless in five playoff games. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound winger’s best stretch as a Bruin came in the 2019 postseason, when he scored three goals with two assists in 11 games.

Advertisement

He came to the Bruins as a free agent out of Minnesota-Duluth in April 2018.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.