EMass field hockey: Cohasset’s Kate Cunning headlines Players of the Week

Maeve Campbell, Plymouth North — The sophomore made the Eagles' lone game of the week count, scoring all five goals in a 5-1 Patriot League win over crosstown rival Plymouth South.

Highlight top performances from EMass field hockey players in the past week:

Kate Cunning, Cohasset — As part of a 3-0 week for the Skippers, the senior collected nine goals in wins over Middleborough (8-0), Bishop Fenwick (2-0), and Norwell (8-1).

Kerri Finneran Austin Prep — History will remember the eighth-grader as the player who scored the first goal in the history of the Cougars' field hockey program, in a 3-1 loss to Catholic Central foe Bishop Stang.

Makenzie Manning, King Philip — The senior goaltender made 18 saves in a 2-0 loss to Hockomock League rival Franklin.

Sarah Molloy, Lincoln-Sudbury — The senior captain had a pair of hat tricks for the Warriors in two victories over Dual County League rival Westford Academy.

Hannah Ward, Lexington — The freshman had four points (three goals and an assist) to help spark the Minutemen to a 10-0 win over Middlesex League rival Arlington.