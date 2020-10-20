fb-pixel
HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY

EMass field hockey: Cohasset’s Kate Cunning headlines Players of the Week

By Jacob Levin Globe Correspondent,Updated October 20, 2020, 47 minutes ago

Players of the Week

Highlight top performances from EMass field hockey players in the past week:

Maeve Campbell, Plymouth North — The sophomore made the Eagles' lone game of the week count, scoring all five goals in a 5-1 Patriot League win over crosstown rival Plymouth South.

Kate Cunning, Cohasset — As part of a 3-0 week for the Skippers, the senior collected nine goals in wins over Middleborough (8-0), Bishop Fenwick (2-0), and Norwell (8-1).

Kerri Finneran Austin Prep — History will remember the eighth-grader as the player who scored the first goal in the history of the Cougars' field hockey program, in a 3-1 loss to Catholic Central foe Bishop Stang.

Makenzie Manning, King Philip The senior goaltender made 18 saves in a 2-0 loss to Hockomock League rival Franklin.

Sarah Molloy, Lincoln-Sudbury — The senior captain had a pair of hat tricks for the Warriors in two victories over Dual County League rival Westford Academy.

Hannah Ward, Lexington — The freshman had four points (three goals and an assist) to help spark the Minutemen to a 10-0 win over Middlesex League rival Arlington.