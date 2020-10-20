Indiana Pacers hire Nate Bjorkgren as coach

The Indiana Pacers hired Nate Bjorkgren as their new coach Tuesday. Bjorkgren’s hiring ends a two-month search that began when the Pacers fired Nate McMillan on Aug. 26, just weeks after giving McMillan a contract extension. Terms of the deal were not immediately available. Bjorkgren joins the Pacers after spending the last two seasons on Nick Nurse’s staff in Toronto, where he helped the Raptors capture their first NBA championship in 2018-19. Bjorkgren was an assistant with the Phoenix Suns from 2015-17 and spent four seasons as a G-League head coach.

The University of Connecticut agreed to pay a total of just under $250,000 to seven women, including four members of Geno Auriemma’s 2014 women’s basketball coaching staff, after the US Labor Department found they had been underpaid when compared with men in similar positions. A total of $249,539 will go to the women, who were identified by the Labor Department as two law professors and five women who hold the title of Specialist IA and Specialist IIA in the school’s athletic department. UConn, responding to an e-mail request from the Associated Press, identified those employees by title as its women’s associate head basketball coach (Chris Dailey), the team’s two assistant coaches in 2014 (Shea Ralph and Marisa Moseley), the director of women’s basketball operations (Sarah Darras) and the director of football operations (Sarah Lawless). UConn spokeswoman Stephanie Reitz said the school contends each case had “complexities that were unique to those employees, but which UConn maintains was not due to gender.”

COVID-19

Empire State Winter Games off

The 2021 Empire State Winter Games were canceled because of safety concerns posed by the novel coronavirus pandemic. Organizers said in a statement the challenges and uncertainty presented by COVID-19 prevent the organization from appropriately planning, organizing, and producing events safely in more than 30 sports. The events in the 41st edition of the games were originally scheduled for late January in the Lake Placid region of the Adirondack Mountains.

Italian Swim team in crisis

The Italian swim team’s preparations for the Tokyo Olympics are in crisis with 10 more athletes testing positive for the novel coronavirus. The Italian Swimming Federation said world champions Simona Quadarella and Gabriele Detti are among those who contracted COVID-19 at a high-altitude training camp in Livigno in the Italian Alps. Olympic champion Federica Pellegrini was already at home in isolation after testing positive last week. The total number of swimmers on the national team to test positive is at least 13.

Mountain West football game canceled

The Mountain West football game between New Mexico and Colorado State was canceled because of COVID-19. The Lobos were scheduled to play the Rams Saturday in Fort Collins, Colo., but there is a prevalence of the virus in the New Mexico county of Bernalillo.













Colombian cyclist latest to test positive

Colombian sprinter Fernando Gaviria became the latest cyclist to test positive for the coronavirus and be withdrawn from the Giro d’Italia as the race heads toward an uncertain conclusion this weekend. A staff member for Team AG2R La Mondiale was the only other positive out of 492 tests carried out Sunday and Monday to coincide with the race’s second rest day, organizers RCS Sport said. The race is scheduled to end Sunday in Milan, the capital of the Lombardy region which is putting in place a nightly curfew beginning Thursday because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in an area already hard hit during the first wave of infections earlier this year.

Fighting

Pro league to start in April

The Professional Fighters League will stage its entire 2021 regular season over six events in Las Vegas beginning April 23. The PFL announced its plans after canceling its entire 2020 season in April because of the coronavirus pandemic. The promotion’s fights are all carried on ESPN’s networks.

Miscellany

Women’s 400 champ avoids doping ban

The women’s 400-meter world champion avoided being banned for a doping rule violation on a technicality, according to a ruling. The Athletics Integrity Unit said the charges against Bahraini runner Salwa Eid Naser for missed tests and filing failures were dismissed by an independent tribunal. Naser, who was born in Nigeria but competes for Bahrain, will keep her title and has been cleared to compete at next year’s Tokyo Olympics. The 22-year-old Naser ran the fastest women’s 400 since 1985 to win the world title last year in Doha, Qatar … Qualifier Daria Kasatkina upset sixth-seeded Elena Rybakina, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3, to advance to the second round of the Ostrava (Czech Republic) Open. American qualifier Coco Gauff advanced after edging wild-card Katerina Siniakova 7-5, 6-4. The 16-year-old will play next third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.







