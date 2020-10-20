It’s Tua Time in Miami: Dolphins hand starting QB job to rookie

Tagovailoa, the No. 5 pick in this year’s draft, saw his first NFL action at the tail end of Sunday’s 24-0 win over the New York Jets, completing the two passes he threw and otherwise handing off the ball to run out the clock. It was the first time Tagovailoa played in a competitive setting since he suffered a career-threatening dislocated hip and a posterior wall fracture during a game against Mississippi State last November.

Tua Tagovailoa will start at quarterback for the Miami Dolphins when they return from their bye in Week 8, multiple league sources told the Miami Herald Tuesday. The rookie from Alabama will replace Ryan Fitzpatrick even though the 37-year-old Harvard product had played well in leading Miami to a 3-3 record this season.

“It was just excitement to get out there and see what plays [offensive coordinator Chan Gailey] would give me,” Tagovailoa said after the game.

The insertion of Tagovailoa into the starting lineup might have been expedited by NFL schedule changes: The Dolphins' bye week was one of several moves in the wake of the postponement of the Broncos-Patriots game from Week 5 to Week 6.

The Dolphins, who have just two postseason appearances in 18 seasons and haven’t won a playoff game since the 2000 season, will host the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8.

Fitzpatrick ranks seventh in the NFL in the QBR statistic and has thrown 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions. His 70.1 percent completion percentage ranks fifth in the league, and his understudy seemingly has a great appreciation for what the veteran has taught him.

“Fitz is just a wholesome person. The way he is out on the field is the same way he is off the field,” Tagovailoa told ESPN. “I don’t think there’s really a distinct change in who he is. I mean, what you see out there is really who Fitz is. He’s a coach. He’s a mentor on and off the field. But he’s also a very, very family-oriented person. Very loving. Very caring for guys. And he’s funny, too. He’s really funny.”

Rams bring in Forbath, keep rookie

The Los Angeles Rams signed veteran kicker Kai Forbath from the Chicago Bears' practice squad after a rocky start to the season for rookie Samuel Sloman.

The Rams kept Sloman on their active roster Tuesday, while placing linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo on injured reserve.

Los Angeles drafted Sloman in the seventh round out of Miami (Ohio), but he has missed three of his 18 extra-point attempts, including a blocked try against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday night in the Rams' 24-16 loss. Only Kansas City’s Harrison Butker has missed more extra points this season.

Sloman also has missed two of his nine field-goal attempts, including a 29-yarder in the season opener, and coach Sean McVay hasn’t always been happy with his kickoffs.

Forbath is a Los Angeles-area native who played at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame High School and UCLA. He kicked for six teams, including the Patriots for one game in 2019.

He spent his first three seasons with Washington before moving to New Orleans, Minnesota, Jacksonville, New England, and finally Dallas, where he made all 10 of his field-goal attempts last season. Forbath still lost his job in the offseason to longtime Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein.

Okoronkwo, a backup linebacker with eight tackles and one sack this season, has an elbow injury that requires surgery. He is likely to be sidelined for at least four weeks.

Panthers put pair on IR

The Carolina Panthers placed starting safety Juston Burris and reserve wide receiver Keith Kirkwood on injured reserve, meaning both will miss at least the next three games. The Panthers (3-3) visit the Saints on Sunday.

Burris injured his ribs in Carolina’s 23-16 loss to the Bears on Sunday, while Kirkwood re-injured a shoulder that had kept him out of action the first five weeks. Burris had played almost every snap on defense this season prior to the injury and recorded 24 tackles, two passes defensed, and an interception that helped preserve Carolina’s win over the Falcons in Week 5.

The Panthers signed safety Kenny Robinson and offensive lineman Sam Tecklenburg off their own practice squad.

Leaguewide testing nears the 500k mark

The NFL and the Players Association say there were eight new confirmed positive tests among players and 11 new confirmed positives among other personnel in the latest round of testing for the novel coronavirus. In all, 15,167 tests were administered last week to 2,459 players, and 23,713 tests were given to 5,340 personnel. The league says the latest round of testing brings the total to more than 450,000 that have been given to players and personnel since the beginning of August, and 47 players and 71 other personnel were confirmed positive . . . The Chicago Bears signed former Notre Dame star linebacker Manti Teo to their practice squad. Teo was a 2012 Heisman Trophy finalist who is also known for his Internet relationship with a person falsely posing as a woman stricken with leukemia. He has made 48 starts and 62 appearances over seven seasons with the Chargers (2013-16) and Saints (2017-19).