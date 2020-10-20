St. John’s Prep boys' soccer throws a blanket onto another foe

“Our whole team is playing great defense, all over the field,” said St. John’s Prep coach Dave Crowell. “Our midfield is doing a great job of pressing the ball, and making it tough for other teams to build anything.”

The back line again stood fast Tuesday night, while the offense scored a pair opportunistic goals en route to a 2-0 Catholic Conference victory over Catholic Memorial in Danvers. The Eagles (3-0-1) have not yielded a goal this season.

If it wasn’t already hard enough for opposing sides to get into rhythm amid the COVID-19 modifications this fall, the intense pressing system deployed by the St. John’s Prep boys’ soccer team should do the trick.

After a 0-0 first quarter, junior James Gikis slotted in his second goal of the season off of a cross delivered by junior Mark Paturelli. Junior Ryder Vigsnes stayed composed on a breakaway in the third quarter, gliding past the keeper, to score the second.

Junior keeper Joey Waterman was not very busy, but held onto six saves for the shutout.

Key to any strong defense is a strong center back partnership, and Crowell believes he has one in the tandem of David Armini and Griffin Tache. Though both seniors, this season is the first they’ve played as a defensive duo — Armini played with junior varsity, while Tache rotated around different positions last year. Even so, their chemistry has been clear since the team began preparing for the season.

“They’re both very steady, they don’t make a lot of mistakes, and their positioning has been excellent when one has to cover for the other,” said Crowell. “They’re very clean players.”

Archbishop Williams 1, Bishop Stang 0 — Sean Hobbs and Colby Carey teamed up to spring Adam Stelljes for the winner with less than five minutes left as the Bishops (5-1) earned the Catholic Central win.

Cohasset 3, Hull 1 — Whit Swartwood, Christian Loft, and Kevin Federle each scored to lead the Skippers (5-0) in the South Shore League.

Danvers 3, Salem 0 — Senior captain Thomas Lisi scored two goals and sophomore Chance Prouty added another to lead the Falcons (1-0-0) in the Northeastern Conference.

East Bridgewater 1, Abington 0 — Ben Higgins scored and keeper Anthony Patete recorded his first career shutout for the Vikings (1-3-0).

Norwell 4, Carver 0 — Ethan Thompson, Aidan Hayes, Michael Bulens, and John Mullen connected for the Clippers (5-0), who have outscored foes, 27-2, this season.

Weymouth 2, Milton 1 — Senior captain Dylan Kelley scored the winner three minutes into the second half to lift the Wildcats (4-0-1) to the Bay State Conference win.

Xaverian 2, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 0 — Seniors Chris Francis and Julian Diaz scored to lead the host Hawks (3-2) in the Catholic Conference.

Girls' soccer

Cohasset 4, Hull 0 — Anna Grech, Mackenzie Osborne, Gracyn Lord, and Bella Hess each scored as the Skippers (3-2) defeated the Pirates.

Danvers 8, Salem 0 — Senior Riley DiGilio scored a hat trick and added an assist to lift the Falcons (1-0) to the Northeastern Conference win.

Marblehead 1, Swampscott 0 — Captain Anna Rigby converted a penalty kick in the first half to lift the Magicians (1-1) to the Northeastern Conference win. Catherine Comstock earned her first career shutout.

Masconomet 3, Peabody 0 — Elena Lindonen scored twice in the third quarter to lift the Chieftains (3-0-1) to the NEC win.

Nauset 0, Sandwich 0 — Senior Sarah Lutsic earned her fourth shutout of the season for visiting Sandwich in the Cape & Islands match.

Norwell 6, Carver 0 — Senior captain Allie Connerty had two goals and assist in the South Shore win for the Clippers (2-1-1).

Ursuline 6, South Shore Christian 0 — The Bears improved to 4-1, riding a two-goal, two-assist performance from senior Kelly Cheevers.

Boys' cross-country

BC High 21, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 34 — Gemsly Cajuste, a junior from Mattapan, completed the 5K in 18:39 to lead the visiting Eagles (3-0) to the Catholic Conference win.

Franklin 27, Taunton 28 — Senior Nick Calitri finished first in 16:55 as the Panthers (2-0) pocketed the Hockomock win.

St. Mary’s 25, Austin Prep 30 — Kyle Kwiatek, Anthony D’Itria, and Jesse Moriello went 1-2-3 for the visiting Spartans in the Catholic Central victory.

Whitman-Hanson 16, Duxbury 39 — Senior Theo Kamperides completed the 3-mile course in 15:24, Liam Cafferty (15:33) was second, and Nathan Tassey (16:17) third for the visiting Panthers (4-0) in the Patriot League win.

Girls' cross-country

Ursuline 15, Mt. Alvernia 50 — Senior Mairead Stack paced the field with a 23-minute 5k to lead the Bears (2-1).

Whitman-Hanson 15, Duxbury 45 — Junior Myah Kamperides completed the 5K Duxbury Beach course in 20:14 for the visiting Panthers in the Patriot League victory.

Field hockey

Foxborough 6, Stoughton 2 — Dylan Rappoli scored two goals as the Warriors (3-1-1) cruised to the Hockomock League win.

Franklin 3, Taunton 0 — Kaitlyn Carney scored two goals and Stephanie Bell added a third goal as the Panthers (5-0) blanked the Tigers in a Hockomock League win.

Hanover 2, Plymouth South 0 — Senior Anna Tedeschi scored two goals as Hanover (4-1) claimed a Patriot League victory.

Haverhill 1, Dracut 0 — Sophomore Katrina Savvas, with freshman Brenna Corcoran assisting, scored the lone goal and senior Zoe Martin made 16 saves for the Hilliers in the MVC win.

Ipswich 3, Pentucket 0 — Rowan Galanis, Chloe Pszenny, and Riley Daly scored to lift the Tigers (5-0) to the Cape Ann win. Junior Morgan Bodwell earned the shutout.

Manchester Essex 2, Newburyport 1 — Senior Lily Athanas fired home the first-half winner to lift the Hornets (4-1) to the Cape Ann win.

Methuen 5, Tewksbury 2 — Natalia Fiato scored a hat trick and Isabel Putnam made 15 saves to power the Rangers (3-0) to the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Silver Lake 2, Whitman-Hanson 0 — Ava Mirisola set up Jordyn Buccheri to open the scoring, then assisted Hailey Beatrice for the second in the Patriot League win for the Lakers (4-2).

Boys' golf

Bellingham 280, Hopkinton 226 — The Hillers (6-0) stay perfect in the Tri-Valley League thanks to a 2-under-par 34 from Geoff Tocco at Hopkinton Country Club.

Bishop Stang 108, Dartmouth 78 — Sophomore Redmond Podkowa shot a 3-over-par 39, collecting 31 Stableford points, to lead the Spartans (8-0) at the Country Club of New Bedford.

Bridgewater-Raynham 94, Durfee 77 — Kyle Wilcox and Pat Concannon collected 24 points apiece while shooting 39s in the Southeast Conference win at Olde Scotland Links.

Dover-Sherborn 211, Millis 256 — Tim Hill and Owen Bingham each shot 1-over-par 33s for the Raiders (7-1) at Sassamon Trace Golf Course in Natick.

Franklin 161, Taunton 198 — Jack Paterson and Nolan Norton both recorded 39s to lead the Panthers (5-1) to the Hockomock League victory at Segregansett CC.

Hanover 260, North Quincy 267 — Senior captains Jack Daly and Pat Mullane each fired 4-over-par 39s at Harmon Golf Club to cap a 6-5 regular season in the Patriot League for Hanover.

Medfield 227, Dedham 278 — Captain Henry Reilly carded a 3-under-par 33 to lead the Warriors (5-4) at Ponkapoag Golf Course.

Plymouth South 266, Quincy 286 — Nolan Skaggs was 1-over-36 with a pair of birdies in the Patriot League win for Plymouth South at Furnace Brook GC.

Reading 38.5, Arlington 33.5 — Senior captain Anthony Picano shot a 2-over-par 38 at Meadow Brook Golf Club to lift the Rockets (3-2) in the Middlesex League.

Silver Lake 233, Whitman-Hanson 256 — Tyler Brown turned in a 1-over-par 35 to earn medalist honors and lift the Lakers (2-8) at Ridder Farm Golf Course.

St. John’s Prep 217, Catholic Memorial 248 — Brandon Farrin carded a 1-under-par 34 and Blake Buonopane was a stroke back for the Eagles in the Catholic Conference win at George Wright GC. Leonard Yuan (39) led CM.

Winchester 43, Lexington 29 — Phil Sughie fired a 2-under-par 33 with the help of three birdies and Trevor Lopez turned in a 35 to propel the hosts (7-0) to the Middlesex League victory at Winchester Country Club.

Xaverian 220, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 225 — Senior co-captain Eric Boulger shot a 4-under-par 32 to lift the Hawks (5-3) to the Catholic Conference at Brookmeadow Country Club.

Girls' volleyball

Hanover 3, Scituate 1 — Allie Calabro had 10 aces and three kills and Elsa Hanrahan recorded 20 assists as Hanover (2-3) defeated the Sailors.