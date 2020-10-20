Tua Tagovailoa will start at quarterback for Miami Dolphins, according to a report

Tagovailoa, the No. 5 pick in this year's draft after a standout career at Alabama, saw his first NFL action at the tail end of Sunday's 24-0 win over the New York Jets, completing the two passes he threw and otherwise handing off the ball to run out the clock. It was the first time Tagovailoa played in a competitive setting since he suffered a career-threatening dislocated hip and a posterior wall fracture during a game against Mississippi State last November.

Tua Tagovailoa will start at quarterback for the Miami Dolphins when they return from their bye in Week 8, ESPN reported Tuesday, replacing Ryan Fitzpatrick even though the veteran had played well in leading Miami to a 3-3 record so far this season.

"It was just excitement to get out there and see what plays [offensive coordinator Chan Gailey] would give me," Tagovailoa said after the game.

Dolphins Coach Brian Flores had declined to insert Tagovailoa into the closing stages of Miami's blowout win over the 49ers in Week 5, later saying: "I don't know what we really get out of that, in my opinion. If [Tagovailoa] gets a couple of snaps in a game, I'm not sure - we're running the ball the whole time. If we want to give it to him and let him hand the ball off, I guess maybe that will make some people happy, but I just don't see any real point in that."

The insertion of Tagovailoa into the starting lineup might have been expedited by NFL schedule changes: The Dolphins' bye week was one of several moves in the wake of the postponement of the Patriots-Broncos game from Week 5 to Week 6.

Fitzpatrick ranks seventh in the NFL in the QBR statistic and has thrown 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The former Harvard quarterback’s 70.1% completion percentage ranks fifth in the league, and his understudy seemingly has a great appreciation for what the veteran has taught him.

"Fitz is just a wholesome person. The way he is out on the field is the same way he is off the field," Tagovailoa told ESPN. "I don't think there's really a distinct change in who he is. I mean, what you see out there is really who Fitz is. He's a coach. He's a mentor on and off the field. But he's also a very, very family-oriented person. Very loving. Very caring for guys. And he's funny, too. He's really funny."

The Dolphins, who have just two postseason appearances over the previous 18 seasons and haven’t won a playoff game since the 2000 season, host the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8. Opposing quarterbacks have compiled a 87,9 passer rating against the Rams, the 10th-worst mark in the league, and Los Angeles is averaging 3.3 sacks per game (fifth in the NFL).