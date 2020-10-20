Will the Patriots get David Andrews back this week? Bill Belichick says it’s a day-to-day situation

Center David Andrews and rookie linebacker Josh Uche are both eligible to return to the 53-man roster this week, after missing a mandatory three games while on injured reserve. Andrews suffered a broken thumb in September, while Uche is recovering from a foot injury.

The Patriots could welcome back two players from injured reserve this week, but coach Bill Belichick would not say Tuesday morning whether the team plans to activate them.

New England’s offensive line could certainly use Andrews, given the unit’s recent shuffling of positions. Against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, the line was without three of its starters: Andrews; guard Shaq Mason, who was placed on the COVID-IR list; and right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, who left the game with an ankle injury. Backup center James Ferentz was also placed on COVID-IR, further testing the group’s depth.

Uche, meanwhile, has yet to make his NFL debut. The 22-year-old was inactive for Weeks 1 and 2 before being placed on injured reserve.

The Patriots are scheduled to have a full slate of practices ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, after positive coronavirus tests limited the team to just two in-person practices over the past two weeks. Belichick was hesitant to project the team’s plans beyond Tuesday, an off-day for the players.

“Right now, we’re day-by-day,” Belichick said. "We’re Tuesday. We’ll see where things are today on Tuesday and make decisions on Wednesday when we know more on Tuesday and so forth. It’ll just be day-by-day.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.