Just in time for Halloween, ‘The Witches’ arrives on HBO Max

Roald Dahl was one of the few children’s authors not to sugarcoat the world’s cruelty, which is one reason actual children treasure his books. (And why the books get into trouble with certain adults.) The movies adapted from his work have trouble walking that wire, though, and can tumble into the nasty or the neutered, depending. “The Witches,” in 1990, was mostly nasty — a Jim Henson freak show with Anjelica Huston as a nightmarish crone and unconvincing special effects — and yet it did the trick by lodging irretrievably in the memory of every kid who saw and was terrified by it.

A remake? I guess, since they’re remaking everything now and since digital effects have made the world safe for photo-realistic mice. The 1990 movie was no classic and neither is the new one arriving on HBO Max after a scuttled theatrical release. But by adding the strident CGI vulgarity of late-career Robert Zemeckis to this property’s DNA, “The Witches” becomes scary in new and not always fruitful ways. It’s rated PG, but trust me, it’ll give younger kids the screaming meemees.

Stanley Tucci, left, and Octavia Spencer in "The Witches." Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP

The book and first film were set in Europe, but Zemeckis and co-writers Kenya Barris and Guillermo del Toro move the action to Alabama and make the characters Black: The Boy (newcomer Jahzir Bruno, tough and winning), orphaned in a car crash, and his wise old grandmother (Octavia Spencer), who knows important things about witches: They wear wigs to hide their chrome domes, gloves to disguise their talons, and they hate children with a passion.

Which means of course the two will end up staying at a hotel resort where dozens of witches are convening under the autocratic leadership of the Grand High Witch. The latter is played by Anne Hathaway as a cross between Cruella de Vil, Natasha from the old “Rocky and Bullwinkle” cartoons, and a hot jack-o’-lantern, and she throws everything except knives at the screen. The witches in “The Witches” all have scars curling up from their lips that open up into huge toothy jaws — an orthodontist’s dream and a child’s garden of terror — and the digital effects truly kick in once the Grand High Witch has transformed the Boy and two of his friends into mice.

Zemeckis is a gifted director (“Back to the Future,” “Forrest Gump”) who got seduced at the turn of the millennium by motion-capture technology (“The Polar Express,” “A Christmas Carol”) and other digital chicanery (“Welcome to Marwen”). His later films are both state of the art and uncanny-valley kitsch, and once “The Witches” gets down to mouse-size, it becomes hectic and plastic, the warm intimacy of the scenes between Bruno and Spencer replaced with shiny big-budget mayhem. An unseen Chris Rock narrates with a raspy aural overkill to match whatever it is Hathaway’s doing.

Mice add spice to "The Witches." Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP

I did enjoy the sight of the witches erupting like purple bottle rockets when it comes time for revenge, and anytime Stanley Tucci turns up as the hotel manager, we’re suddenly in a smaller, more human, and much funnier movie. And give credit to the writers for keeping the book’s original ending where the 1990 movie lost its nerve.

Welcome pleasures in a film that mistakes loudness for entertainment and scare tactics for Dahl’s dark and knowing wit. One wonders what we might have ended up with had co-writer del Toro, the director of “The Shape of Water” and “Pan’s Labyrinth,” been at the helm, as was once planned. That “Witches” might still not be for kids, but I bet it’d be a nightmare worth keeping.

★★

THE WITCHES

Directed by Robert Zemeckis. Written by Zemeckis, Kenya Barris, and Guillermo del Toro, based on the novel by Roald Dahl and a screenplay by Allan Scott. Starring Jahzir Bruno, Octavia Spencer, Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci, the voices of Kristin Chenoweth and Chris Rock. Available on HBO Max. 104 minutes. PG (scary images/moments, language, thematic elements)









Ty Burr can be reached at ty.burr@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @tyburr.