Ken Burns, Wynton Marsalis, and Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden discuss history, race and storytelling

And you can’t “scratch the surface of American life without coming in contact with” race, says the multiple Emmy winner. “I can count on the fingers of one hand the number of my films that are not about race.”

“That’s trying to understand us, the pronoun, and US,” Burns said from his Walpole, N.H., home.

Whether the topic is jazz, baseball, or country music, New Hampshire’s Ken Burns will tell you he’s made “the same film over and over again.”

In a discussion at the 2020 Library of Congress Lavine/Ken Burns Prize for Film awards ceremony, Burns, Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden, and jazz great Wynton Marsalis discussed race, music, filmmaking, and history. The virtual ceremony (Burns participated from his New Hampshire barn) was held Oct. 20 and is now posted on the Library of Congress’s YouTube channel.

Boston philanthropists Jeannie and Jonathan Lavine donated $15 million to create the $200,000 annual prize for historical documentaries in 2019.

This year’s winner is “Hold Your Fire” directed by Stefan Forbes. The feature-length documentary “uncovers the untold story behind the longest hostage siege in New York Police Department history,” according to the event’s press release.

Burns said the film is “just so wonderful.”

“It was not a dialectic. It had a complexity to it that’s so needed as we have the conversation today,” said Burns, 67.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurendaley1.

