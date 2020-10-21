Almost all school loan forgiveness claims rejected

Months after vowing to process a backlog of 160,000 requests for loan forgiveness from students who say they were defrauded by their schools, the US Education Department has rejected 94 percent of claims it has reviewed, according to a federal judge who is demanding justification for the “blistering pace” of denials. In a biting decision issued Monday in California, US District Judge William Alsup said the department has been denying claims using template letters that are "alarmingly curt.'' Alsup threatened to suspend the agency from rejecting further requests, saying its approach “hangs borrowers out to dry.” He said that although Education Secretary Betsy DeVos blamed the backlog on the hard work that goes into processing claims, she has now “charged out of the gate, issuing perfunctory denial notices utterly devoid of meaningful explanation at a blistering pace.” — ASSOCIATED PRESS

STREAMING

Advertisement

Netflix stock drops on disappointing subscription report

Netflix Inc. tumbled nearly 7 percent Wednesday after missing Wall Street’s estimates for subscribers, renewing doubts about its ability to maintain growth as pandemic lockdowns go away and competition intensifies. The world’s largest paid streaming service added just 2.2 million new subscribers in the third quarter, it said Tuesday. That was well short of the 3.32 million predicted by analysts, as well as the company’s own more conservative projection. Netflix also predicted that it will sign up 6 million new subscribers this period, below the 6.54 million Wall Street estimate. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RETAIL

J.C. Penney says it will emerge from bankruptcy before Christmas

J.C. Penney Co. believes it will emerge from bankruptcy protection before Christmas under a new ownership agreement that would save tens of thousands of jobs. The beleaguered, century-old retailer said Wednesday that it has filed a draft asset purchase agreement with the two biggest mall owners in the United States. Substantially all of J.C. Penney’s retail and operating assets will be acquired by Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and Simon Property Group through a combination of cash and new term loan debt. Details of the deal that will save roughly 70,000 jobs and avert a total liquidation first emerged last month during a bankruptcy hearing. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

ELECTRONIC COMMERCE

Chase to launch its own payment service aimed at small businesses

After watching the explosive growth at electronic payment startups like Jack Dorsey’s Square, JPMorgan Chase has launched its own version to lure small business owners increasingly relying on technology during the pandemic. The bank’s new QuickAccept checking account will allow businesses to process card payments almost instantly and have the funds available the same day. QuickAccept is only available to businesses with Chase accounts and same-day funding is free if the money goes into a Chase Business account, the bank said Wednesday. Chase has more than 3 million small business clients. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

LABOR

US says Chinese company used forced labor to make sweetener

The United States said it found “conclusive evidence” that a Chinese company used forced labor to make extracts of the sweetener stevia, with American ports now directed to seize any shipments. Customs and Border Protection has “conclusive evidence” that Inner Mongolia Hengzheng Group Baoanzhao Agriculture, Industry, and Trade Co. used convict, forced, or indentured labor to make the products and that they are being or are likely to be imported to the United States, the agency said in a statement Tuesday. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

INTERNATIONAL

Troubled Brexit talks back on again

Britain and the European Union will resume their stalled trade negotiations at an “intensified” pace, the British government said Wednesday, in the hope of striking a deal within weeks to avoid a messy economic breakup at the end of the year. The announcement came five days after Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared that the talks were over unless the bloc made a “fundamental” change of policy. There is little sign that has happened but Britain seized on conciliatory comments by EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier, saying they offered the chance of a breakthrough. Barnier has already agreed to “intensify” talks — a key UK demand — and to discuss the legal text of an agreement. On Wednesday he said compromise would be needed from both sides to get a deal. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

CLOTHING

Pandemic sidelines millions of Asian garment workers

The coronavirus pandemic has slammed the apparel industry, leaving many of the 65 million Asian garment factory workers struggling as factories close or cut back on wages, and the International Labor Organization is urging the industry to do more to protect them. The ILO issued a report Wednesday noting that imports from major garment-exporting countries in Asia plunged by up to 70 percent in the first half of 2020 and are still well below levels before the crisis hit, costing many workers their jobs as factories closed or cut back on production. A full recovery for the industry will likely depend on overcoming the pandemic and may not come until 2022, he said. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

AUTOMOTIVE

AutoNation sees record profit during pandemic

AutoNation Inc. rode a recovering auto market and its own internal cost-cutting moves to post record profit in the third quarter, beating analyst estimates for both adjusted earnings and revenue. The nation’s largest auto dealer chain said it made $2.38 a share in adjusted profit, beating a consensus forecast of 10 analysts for $1.65 a share — almost double what it earned a year earlier. Pandemic-weary car buyers returned to showrooms to find a lean selection of vehicles but low financing rates, which enabled AutoNation to boost prices. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

General Motors partnership with Nikola still on

General Motors is moving ahead in its talks with startup Nikola Corp. over a proposed partnership to make electric and fuel-cell-powered trucks, a senior executive at the Detroit automaker said. GM and Nikola announced a tentative agreement last month but have yet to come to final terms. Nikola’s stock price has plunged in the wake of allegations of deception by a short seller, raising questions from investors about GM’s due diligence and commitment to a deal. The proposed deal would give GM an 11 percent stake in Nikola and allow the startup to use its hydrogen-fuel-cell technology. GM also said it plans to manufacture the Badger pickup truck for Nikola, which initially would be battery-electric and eventually fuel-cell powered. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

AUTOMOTIVE

General Motors unveils an $80,000 electric Hummer

General Motors showed its much-anticipated battery-powered Hummer pickup in an online video, spearheading the automaker’s renewed push into the electric-vehicle market. The 2022 model-year truck will have a starting price of $80,000 and a range of 350 miles when fully charged. GM will sell it at GMC brand dealerships once production starts in the fall of 2021, the automaker said late Tuesday. The GMC Hummer’s driving range is about the same as Tesla Inc.'s Model 3, and the truck’s zero-to-60 miles per hour acceleration in three seconds is equivalent to a gasoline-powered sports car. — BLOOMBERG NEWS