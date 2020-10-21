Bird sightings on Cape Cod

At least one ruby-throated hummingbird was still being seen at a feeder in Woods Hole.

A common gallinule was at Deborah’s Pond in Eastham, visible from the bike trail.

Recent sightings (through Oct. 13) as reported to Mass Audubon.

Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included a Pacific loon, 1,200 surf scoters, 600 white-winged scoters, 1,400 black scoters, 2 red-necked grebes, an American golden-plover, a red-necked phalarope, 2 razorbills, 360 Forster’s terns, a Northern fulmar, numbers of Cory’s, great, and Manx shearwaters, 2 cliff swallows, and many pine siskins.

Reports from Brewster’s Wing Island included a short-eared owl, a gray-cheeked thrush, and a black-billed cuckoo.

Early winter waterfowl sightings included 2 bufflehead in Eastham and a common goldeneye in Sandwich.

Other sightings around the Cape included a gray-cheeked thrush in Falmouth, a Blackburnian warbler in Yarmouth Port, 4 marbled godwits and a late least tern in Chatham, 7 yellow-crowned night-herons in Eastham, and flocks of up to 50 or more pine siskins in many locations.

For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.