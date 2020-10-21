1 million people have already voted in Massachusetts

So far, 1.96 million people have applied for a mail-in ballot or chosen to vote early, accounting for 42 percent of all the state’s 4.66 million registered voters.

The early flood of votes — which reached 1,001,725 ballots by Tuesday afternoon, a full two weeks ahead of Election Day — is driven by both mail-in voting and the state’s early in-person voting period, which started Saturday, state officials said.

More than 1 million people already cast ballots in Massachusetts ahead of the Nov. 3 election, fueling what state officials expect to be a record-level turnout.

And so far, about one of every five people registered to vote have done so, meaning turnout is already equal to 30 percent of everyone who voted in 2016 — when a record 3,378,801 people cast ballots in the last presidential election.

Secretary of State William F. Galvin has said he expects an unprecedented number of votes in this election, following a state primary in September that set its own record for turnout.

Voters have a variety of options under the state’s expanded voting law, including casting a ballot by mail, as more than 800,000 did in the September election, or during the in-person early voting period. More than 1 million people chose that option in the 2016 election.

Galvin has said he personally intends to vote in person on Election Day itself, a route he expects anywhere from one-third to half of all voters to take with the race between President Trump and former vice president Joe Biden and two hotly debated questions on the ballot.

The early surge of voting appears rooted in the state’s suburbs.

Eastham, on the outer Cape Cod, has already seen 1,940 ballots cast, accounting for 44 percent of all its voters — the highest share in the state. Lexington (with 9,693 ballots) and Concord (5,903) also already have 43 percent and 42 percent turnout, respectively.

Boston, naturally, accounts for the most total ballots cast so far, with nearly 49,000, though that’s only about 12 percent of its registered voters. About 21,000 people have also already voted in Worcester, the state’s second-largest city, pushing turnout there to 20 percent.

