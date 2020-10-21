Boston public schools suspend in-person learning for all students starting Thursday

Only students with high needs — which include severe disabilities, limited English background, and those facing homelessness or involvement with child protective services — have been attending school in person. The rest of Boston’s student body has been attending school remotely since the academic year began on Sept. 21.

Boston’s coronavirus positivity rate rose to 5.7 percent for the week ending Oct. 17, jumping up from 4.4 percent the week prior and 4.1 percent the week before that. Boston officials and the Boston Teachers Union previously agreed that a 4 percent rate would trigger a full school closure, but school officials have prioritized keeping high-needs students in school in recent weeks.

All Boston Public Schools students will return to remote-only learning starting Thursday, as the city’s coronavirus positivity rate continues to rise, city and school officials announced Wednesday.

Advertisement

When the city’s coronavirus positivity rate falls below 5 percent for two consecutive weeks, students with high needs will be allowed to opt into in-person learning again, city officials said Wednesday. When the citywide rate is below 4 percent for two consecutive weeks, BPS plans to resume its phased-in return, starting with its youngest students.

“I am heartbroken that today we have to close our doors to our highest need students," Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said in a statement. “Our families are desperate for these services for their children, many of whom are non-verbal and unable to use technology in the home.”

Cassellius said the district will work with the teachers union to continue providing services for high-needs students and prioritizing them for in-person learning. She urged the community to follow public health guidance and work to bring citywide infection rates down.

“We need your help,” she said. "Our children are depending on all of us.”

In his own statement, Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh said the district will continue working toward the goal of bringing students back for in-person learning.

Advertisement

“We have said all along that we will only provide in-person learning for students if the data and public health guidance supports it, and this new data shows that we are trending in the wrong direction,” Walsh said.

Walsh and Cassellius have twice delayed the next phase in Boston’s school reopening plan, which had tentatively scheduled prekindergartners and kindergartners to begin returning to school buildings on Oct. 15.

During a press conference last week, Walsh said that the city’s coronavirus rates were “going in the wrong direction to have in-person learning.”

“We need to take this virus seriously,” he said at the time.

Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.