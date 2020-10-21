Car slams into South Boston building, trapping people inside

The car crashed into the insurance agency located at 651 East Broadway St., listed online as De Kay Insurance, at about 11:05 a.m. Wednesday, the Boston Fire Department tweeted. No one was injured in the incident.

“There’s people still inside,” said department spokesman Brian Alkins. “They can’t get outside the door right now.”

A photo of the scene tweeted by the department shows the rear of a white sedan settled against the front of the building, blocking the door, and surrounded by shattered glass and broken brick.

A building inspector was headed to the scene, the department said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by Boston police, firefighters said.

This was the third time in the last week a car crashed into a building in South Boston. On Saturday, a car crashed into a duplex, forcing 17 residents to evacuate. On Friday, a car crashed into a pizza shop, forcing the six people who lived above it to evacuate, the Globe reported.

No further information was immediately available.

