Dense fog extends through much of the region; Forecasters warn about low visibility

“Drivers are urged to exercise caution and slow down when driving through foggy conditions!” forecasters tweeted.

The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory for eastern Massachusetts, all of Rhode Island, and parts of Connecticut, citing hazardous driving conditions due to the low visibility.

Commuters should take heed this morning as dense fog rolls through the area, lingering until at least the afternoon, forecasters said.

Places like Martha’s Vineyard and Worcester have about a quarter mile visibility, while other places, like Boston, have around half a mile of visibility or better, forecasters said.

Bryce Williams, a meteorologist from the weather service in Norton, said he wouldn’t be surprised if the fog advisory extended along the southeast coast as the day goes on.

A warm front, he said, will be slowly making its way across the area, making it take longer for the fog to be pushed away.

“The wind might not come until later on in the day,” Williams said. “I would not be surprised if we had fog lingering until noon or even the early afternoon. It’s going to be with us through much of the morning, at least.”

