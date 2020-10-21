Dorchester man among four arrested in Western Mass. drug raid that netted 13,500 bags of heroin

Task force members and the Hampden County State Police Detective Unit then executed search warrants on two Springfield residences, the statement said. Through surveillance and investigation, police linked the Pittsfield location to the Springfield-area base of operation.

The Berkshire Law Enforcement Task Force and partner agencies executed multiple search warrants at 8 p.m. Tuesday after observing the men arrive at a hotel on West Housatonic Street in Pittsfield, the Berkshire district attorney’s office said in a statement Wednesday.

Four men were arrested, including one from Boston, and police seized seized 13,500 bags of heroin, three firearms, and $8,000 in cash in Pittsfield and Springfield following a months-long investigation, officials said Wednesday.

Advertisement

The warrants led to the arrests of Raekwan Jackson, 24, of Springfield, Ka’refi Hillery, 25, of Woonsocket, Rhode Island, Shawn Sanders, 27, of Dorchester, and Bertram Oram, 23, of Springfield, the statement said.

They were arraigned in Central District Court on charges of trafficking in heroin with 200 grams or more, the statement said.

Jackson was additionally arraigned on three counts each of possession of a firearm without a license to carry, posession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, improper storage of a firearm, four counts of possession of a large capacity feeding device, possession of ammunition without a firearms identification card, and armed career felon, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors requested the court hold them without the right to bail pre-trial under a dangerousness statute, and a dangerousness hearing is scheduled for Friday, the statement said.

“I thank my law enforcement partners for their dedication to this long-term investigation,” Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington said in the statement. “Securing the search warrants required painstaking investigation.”

Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.