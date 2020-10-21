Two hurt in five-vehicle crash on Mass Pike in Newton

Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after five vehicles crashed on the Massachusetts Turnpike Wednesday morning, according to State Police.
State Police tweeted that the crash occurred on the eastbound side of the Pike near Exit 17 in Newton. At 7:30 a.m., all eastbound lanes were closed in that area.
At 8:12 a.m., State Police tweeted that all the lanes had been reopened and two individuals were transported from the scene to Newton Wellesley Hospital with minor injuries.
