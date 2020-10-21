Group 'cautiously optimistic’ over Pope’s comments on same-sex civil unions

"If true, the Pope’s comments could represent an international game-changer and a major step forward for LGBTQI equality,” said Duddy-Burke. “It would remove a key obstacle to LGBTQI inclusion in many places around the world, especially in areas where LGBTQI people are especially vulnerable to discrimination and violence. Civil unions laws can provide essential legal protections to LGBTQI couples and their children. We hope that Catholic officials worldwide will work to provide essential legal and social protections for LGBTQI people and their families.”

The Medford group, DignityUSA, which advocates for LGBTQ Catholics, offered its tepid assessment via Twitter while linking to a lengthy statement from executive director Marianne Duddy-Burke.

While some LGBTQ advocates and others on Wednesday praised Pope Francis for endorsing same-sex civil unions, one influential group based in Medford said it was only “cautiously optimistic” following reports of the pontiff’s comments in a new documentary.

Duddy-Burke added that while her group’s “pleased” to hear of Francis’s comments in favor of civil unions, “we wonder how the Pope’s comments fit with existing Catholic teachings that condemn same-sex relationships as ‘intrinsically evil.’ We hope that Pope Francis will take steps to enshrine support for same-sex couples, LGBTQI individuals, and our families in official Catholic teachings and will work to formally end Catholic teachings that are hurtful to LGBTQI people.”

The comments at issue come in the documentary “Francesco,” which premiered Wednesday at the Rome Film Festival.

"Homosexual people have the right to be in a family. They are children of God,” Francis says in one of his sit-down interviews for the film. “You can’t kick someone out of a family, nor make their life miserable for this. What we have to have is a civil union law; that way they are legally covered.”

While serving as archbishop of Buenos Aires, Francis endorsed civil unions for gay couples as an alternative to same-sex marriages. However, he had never come out publicly in favor of civil unions as pope.

“Time will tell, but I believe that Pope Francis’s support for same-sex unions will ultimately have a profound impact on how gays and lesbians are treated around the world,” tweeted Samantha Power, a former ambassador to the UN in the Obama administration who teaches at Harvard. “The Pope’s views, heard by the over 1 billion Catholics worldwide, have incredible power.”

Aaron Regunberg, a Democratic former state lawmaker in Rhode Island, also lauded the pope while taking a swipe at Providence Bishop Thomas J. Tobin, who criticized the pontiff’s remarks by calling same-sex relationships “objectively immoral."

“I just love how Pope Francis keeps showing us all how impious and apostate Bishop Tobin really is,” Regunberg tweeted.

