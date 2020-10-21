Halloween in Newton will look different this year

“We received guidance from the Newton Police advising us against a large Halloween celebration on Prince Street, and informing us that they would not provide the normal oversight and street barricades,” the Prince Street group announced .

Residents of Prince Street — a popular Halloween haunt in Newton — recently said they will be unable to welcome trick-or-treaters this year.

Halloween will look different this year, but no one is quite sure what to expect. The city of Newton has not officially canceled trick-or-treating but recommends avoiding it.

Earlier this month, the Newton Health and Human Services Department posted Halloween tips and guidelines on its website adapted from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention in an effort to keep festivities safe in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

Among other things, the city also warns against “trunk-or-treating” — handing out candy from cars in parking lots.

“Block parties or other events that require Newton Police or DPW presence are prohibited,” the city announced on its website.

After discussing the “expected scenario of a large crowd packed tightly on our street, as well as risks associated with passing out candy,” the Prince Street group said in their statement, they agreed and “came to the conclusion that we have no choice but to skip our typical celebration this year.”

Deborah Youngblood, commissioner of Health and Human Services in Newton, said the city put out guidelines on how to mitigate risks “for a variety of Halloween activities.”

Youngblood said the health department’s role is to educate people on “safe practices.”

“If there are instances of people not adhering to regulations, such as the group gathering size, the police have the authority to issue fines,” Youngblood said, adding the city hoped this would not be necessary.

Newton Free Library director Jill Mercurio said they have a dedicated table in the Library Atrium for Halloween books, and parents can find information regarding daily, virtual programs for children and families on the library calendar.

Advertisement

“We always participate in the City of Newton Annual Halloween Window Painting Contest,” Mercurio said. “This year, we will be hosting 30 different youth artists' work which will be displayed in our Children’s Room windows overlooking Homer and Walnut Street.”

The yearly contest has been adjusted to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols. Students are asked to make their artwork at home, and will be assigned a merchants' window in Newton’s participating villages where they can hang their work.

Kimm Eckhoff, who recently moved to Newton from Alabama, said she will be passing out candy this year, though she suspects fewer people will be doing so.

“I was going to just tell my neighbors that I was going to have candy bars out on the table and they can just come help themselves — grab-and-go,” she said.

Eckhoff wondered what Halloween would look like this year and whether or not she would see any kids in costume.

“I just figured I’d sit outside if it’s a nice night and just watch,” she said.

Maggie Leone can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com