Man fatally shot in Jamaica Plain

Officers on patrol also heard the shots fired and responded to the scene, Boston police superintendent Paul Donovan said, speaking to reporters at the scene.

Police received a call about the shooting at 950 Parker St. at 6:51 p.m., Officer Kim Tavares, a department spokeswoman, said in a brief telephone interview.

A man believed to be in his mid - 40s was fatally shot Wednesday evening in Jamaica Plain, officials said.

The man was taken to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, where he was later pronounced dead, Tavares said.

Preliminary reports suggest that the shooting was not random, Donovan said.

His death is the 49th homicide this year, compared to 31 for the same period last year, Tavares said.

No arrests have been made, she said.

While speaking at the scene of the shooting, Suffolk district attorney Rachael Rollins thanked the community for alerting the police of the shooting.

Boston police are working hard to find the shooter, Rollins said.

”We will be doing everything in our power to make sure we find this person and hold them accountable,” she said.

Rollins noted that the shooting occurred on a school night in front of a playground and near a community center and MBTA station.

”The people that live here deserve to be safe,” she said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Boston police at (617) 343-4470 or the anonymous tip line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS.