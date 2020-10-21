New Art Center in Newton reopens its doors

Residents were excited to get back to in-person art classes, O’Neil said, and the Art Center has not had any issues with people following safety guidelines.

The Center’s location in a church from the 1800s posed a unique challenge, but Executive Director Emily O’Neil said they went “above and beyond” to meet all safety guidelines.

The New Art Center in Newton has reopened its doors to the public, offering socially distanced classes from woodworking for kids to stained glass workshops for adults.

The Center is decreasing classroom capacities, rearranging desks and furniture to adhere to social distancing guidelines, requiring face masks, and encouraging students to bring their own tools among other changes, according to the Center’s website.

“I feel like we’re ahead of a lot of peer organizations,” O’Neil said.

O’Neil said class enrollment overall in the year has been down about 56 percent from last fall. She said the Art Center currently has 69 classes running compared to 92 last fall.

When reopening the Art Center, O’Neil prioritized reopening classes that were difficult to do virtually including ceramics, woodworking for kids, stained glass workshops, and encaustic painting.

Jennifer Lamontagne, marketing and communications director for the New Art Center, said the renovations ensuring improved air quality are impressive given the building’s age.

The city sold the unused 19th century church building, located in Newtonville, in 1976 to create a performing and visual arts center, according to the Art Center’s website.

“It’s definitely been a big learning curve with adjusting things as we go,” Lamontagne said. “But we’ve been really pleased with how everyone has responded.”

Newton’s public elementary schools reopened for hybrid classes in September, while students in the city’s middle and high schools have been learning remotely. Newton school officials have said they plan to begin hybrid classes at the middle schools next month, and are exploring ways to bring high school students back to classrooms.

Lamontagne said the most popular in-person classes at the New Art Center have been youth programs, a trend that she thinks is due to students in the Newton area looking for a break from remote learning.

“Just having a place where kids can come and be with other kids, still socially distant, has been a really big driver for people wanting to come back and take some more classes with us,” Lamontagne said.

Marcia Neiberg, whose son, Sam Senior is a 7th-grade student at F.A. Day Middle School, said she thinks the New Art Center has done a great job creating an in-person experience while also keeping attendees safe, pointing to how children have to wear masks even if they are apart.

“They’re taking it pretty seriously,” Neiberg said. “That’s important to me.”

Neiberg said Senior currently is taking a pottery class for 7th- to 12th-graders and has adjusted to the new in-person experience of wearing masks and social distancing.

Neiberg, a Newton native and a member of the Center’s board of governors, said she is glad the organization found a way to reopen its doors and meet safety guidelines.

“I know a lot of other peer organizations have not figured out a way to reopen, and I think it’s really unique and special that we’re able to do this,” Neiberg said.

Cynthia Cole, a former New Art Center board member who is taking adult classes in-person, said she is grateful the Arts Center has reopened and is enjoying the new format.

“The instruction is so clear and organized, and there’s individual attention,” Cole said.

O’Neil said the enthusiasm around the return of in-person classes is what she has been hoping to see at the New Art Center.

“Even though our mission is to create and connect, it’s much easier for us to do that in person than online,” O’Neil said.

Nick Telemsanic can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.