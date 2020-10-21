Newton teens launch website showcasing youth art

Wasan and Aseel Rafat, sisters who go to Newton South High School, said they felt like they lacked a safe space to share their feelings and opinions so they decided to create “The Teenage Renaissance,” a website where they hope youth might feel more comfortable expressing themselves through art.

Two Newton high school students were part of a group that created a website during the shutdowns in an effort to showcase teen art from around the world. So far, they have received paintings, poems, photographs, and other artwork from teens around the country and as far away as India and the United Arab Emirates.

“I feel like, oftentimes, teenagers aren’t asked how they feel about what’s going on. Adults kind of consider that conversation on their own and don’t really include us in it,” Aseel Rafat said. “For my own sanity, it was just nice to get it out there.”

The project started as an online document the Rafat sisters shared with three friends who live in New York, Skye Garcia , Natalia Vélez-Ríos, and Samantha Trombone, where they showcased their artwork with one another. Three years later, with the quarantine and political unrest, the five friends decided it was time to open this opportunity to other teens.

“Younger people are feeling kind of trapped,” Wasan Rafat said. “Anyone who has anything they want to get out of their chest to unburden, they can do that through their visual or artwork and they won’t be judged for it.”

Shannon Slattery, an arts teacher at Newton North High School, said art is a tool for teenage self-discovery and communication.

“Anything that is in the arts is a great way for young people to explore who they are and see how they want to present themselves to the world,” Slattery said.

Since its launch in April, “The Teenage Renaissance” has featured more than 10 youth artists with submissions including collages, editorial essays, paintings, drawings, poems, photographs, and short-stories.

Dana Garibaldi, a teen artist who lives in Texas and submitted her poetry to “The Teenage Renaissance” two months ago, said she felt empowered by the experience

“I wanted to get my work out there, and I thought it was really unique that ‘The Teenage Renaissance’ was able to showcase teenage voices and teenage artwork,” Garibaldi said. “Allowing teenage voices to be heard gives students the encouragement to pursue their art.”

The Rafat sisters' mother, Asma Bensalah, said in an email she is proud of her daughters' work but also wants them to stay safe online.

“They are both very proactive when it comes to the world and how they choose to perceive it,” Bensalah wrote. “I was very excited for them to follow their passions but I definitely wanted them to stay safe in terms of having their information/ideals on the internet.”

More than half of teens in the United States — 59 percent — have been harassed or bullied online, according to a Pew Research Center report in 2018, but Aseel Rafat said there haven’t been incidents with the website’s submissions.

“The Teenage Renaissance” team is currently hosting a short story competition. There will be three winners, but they said all stories submitted will be published on the website.

Samantha Trombone, the website’s social media director and graphic designer, said the group’s name has grown to mean more than simply reviving teenage art.

“It is a Renaissance in a sense that we are sharing different perspectives and different ideas that, a lot of the times, aren’t shown, or are underrepresented,” Trombone said.

Isabela Rocha can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.