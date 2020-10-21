N.H. police officer who fatally shot man identified

The Thornton, N.H. police officer who fatally shot a man earlier this week was identified Wednesday as Matthew Yao, Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald said in a statement.

Yao has been a member of the Thornton Police Department for approximately three years, the statement said.

On Tuesday, MacDonald’s office announced that Ethan Freeman, 37, died from gunshot wounds following an incident Monday at a residence at 66 Four Wheel Drive Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.