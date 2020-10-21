Police chiefs cite increase in shootings in Mass., say they’re working with federal authorities to put offenders behind bars

“There has been a tremendous uptick in violence at the hands of those wielding illegal firearms,” said Boston police Commissioner William G. Gross, who briefed reporters during a roundtable discussion on gun crime at the federal courthouse in Boston with his colleagues in Brockton, Chelsea, and Springfield, along with Lelling and Kelly Brady, special agent in charge of the ATF’s Boston Field Division.

Police chiefs in Boston and other Massachusetts cities on Wednesday said they’re working with US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s office to bring federal firearm cases against repeat offenders, citing an uptick in gun crime in recent months and a willingness by state courts to quickly release such defendants on GPS bracelets.

Lelling said that in addition to targeting violent offenders, there’s also a “renewed focus” on prosecuting so-called straw purchasers, or people who buy guns for suspects legally barred from owning them.

In Boston, the situation is urgent.

Gross said the city has seen 39 fatal shootings so far in 2020. That’s up from 29 fatal shootings in Boston all of last year, when there were 38 homicides total, according to department data. The data also shows that as of Oct. 18, Boston had seen a total of 184 non-fatal shootings, up from 139 at the same time in 2019.

But Hub cops are fighting back. Gross said Wednesday that his officers have taken 661 guns off the street this year, including more than 400 linked to crimes.

He said that by partnering with federal authorities, police have “taken down several major gangs,” and those efforts send “a clear-cut message to the people we serve - we’re not going anywhere, and we will bring violent offenders and gang members to justice.”

His words were echoed by Springfield police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood, who said her city had a fatal shooting Monday, and that there’s been “quite the uptick” in gun violence there.

Springfield officers, Clapprood said, have taken 44 illegal guns off the street in the last two months, and four suspects arrested in firearm cases were wearing GPS bracelets from pending state cases, which she described as “not an effective way to deal with that problem.”

Also over the past two months, Clapprood said, 11 people arrested on state gun counts have been released on bail.

“The gunplay recently has been horrific in Springfield,” she said, adding that she’s “frustrated” with a state court system willing to put “repeat violent offenders on the street." The state courts, she said, “are encouraging the behavior” of such suspects. “It’s been nothing but repeat offender after repeat offender.”

Lelling cited a few factors when asked about the problems related by the police officials.

He said that at the height of the pandemic, things were relatively quiet since everyone “including the bad guys” was frightened of COVID-19. Now, he said, violent offenders have “less fear” of both the virus and law enforcement, especially with the pandemic slowing state court operations.

Violent criminals, Lelling said, know state courts have been largely on hold and more willing to release defendants amid the pandemic. The public, he said, tends to underestimate how closely “the extent to which people on the street involved in gun violence pay attention to the broader world.”

Chelsea police Chief Brian Kyes, who serves as president of the Massachusetts Major City Chiefs of Police, also alluded to the period of relative quiet that he said lasted from March until about early July.

Then, Kyes said, “that lid just exploded.” He said police have received “credible information” about the “continuous flow” of guns purchased by straw buyers in other New England states who, often in exchange for drugs, buy the weapons which get transferred to violent offenders.

Major cities across Massachusetts, Kyes said, have seen gun crime spike by about 50 percent or more since mid-August, amid what he called a “total disrespect for law and order” among the largely young men firing the shots, as well as “certainly a total disrespect for law enforcement.”

Chelsea, he said, has seen 18 shootings in the last two months, a tally normally seen after six or seven months in a city of comparable size.

“For a small city like Chelsea, the lid is definitely blown off the kettle,” Kyes said, adding that officials must “utilize every resource” to combat the problem including working with at-risk youth.

Like Kyes, Lelling too touched on a perceived lack of respect for officers. He referenced the “tremendous amount of anti-police rhetoric” that came in the wake of the May killing of George Floyd, a Black man who died handcuffed in Minneapolis with the knee of a white officer clamped on his neck for more than eight minutes.

Such rhetoric, Lelling said, has “emboldened street-level offenders,” though he also said the broader national conversation on police accountability is “healthy,” and that policies surrounding officers' use of force should remain under “constant scrutiny.”

However, Lelling said, the rhetoric “has gotten completely out of control.” He described the push to defund police as “absurd” and instead called for increased officer training around issues like de-escalation and interacting with the mentally ill. The public, he said, should be investing in those priorities while also “vocally supporting” the police.

Another official at the briefing, Brockton police Chief Emanuel Gomes, said the partnership between state, local, and federal law enforcement must focus on not just violent offenders but also “how guns came to be out on the street in the first place.”

“Guns do fall into the hands of bad actors, but how they got there is just as important,” Gomes said.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.